Strangling Hazard Forces Baby Swing, Rocker Recall
Over 2 million infant swings have been recalled after the Consumer Product Safety Commission determined the straps were a tangling and strangling hazard. Meanwhile, nearly 6,000 cartons of Wild Cherry Capri Sun have been recalled over a cleaning solution contamination.
Newsweek:
Millions Of Baby Swings, Rockers Recalled After Child Strangled And Killed
More than 2 million infant swings have been recalled for "entanglement and strangulation hazards" after one child died and another was injured. The 4moms MamaRoo Baby Swing and RockaRoo Baby Rocker were recalled Monday because the dangling restraint strap pose a strangulation hazard to crawling infants, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). (Giella, 8/15)
And check your child's lunchbox for these recalled drinks —
USA Today:
Capri Sun Recalled: Cleaning Solution Contamination Prompts Recall
Kraft Heinz issued a voluntary recall of more than 5,700 cartons of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun drinks that were contaminated with cleaning solution used on food processing equipment, the company announced in a statement Friday. (Mayorquin, 8/15)
In other health and wellness news —
Bloomberg:
Eating Disorder Crisis Plaguing Americans On Government-Funded Insurance
The pandemic exacerbated many mental health problems, and eating disorders are no exception: Emergency room visits for girls suffering from anorexia and bulimia were twice as high in January of this year as they were three years earlier. (Muller, 8/15)
The New York Times:
What Types Of Exercise Do You Need To Reduce Dementia Risk?
Three major long-term studies released in recent months have attempted to characterize the types, intensities and durations of physical activity that confer the most overall protection against dementia. These studies, which followed thousands, and even hundreds of thousands, of people for years at a time, confirm that regular physical activity, in many forms, plays a substantial role in decreasing the risk of developing dementia. (Fairbank, 8/15)
Chicago Tribune:
Recovered Quadriplegic To Swim From Alcatraz To San Francisco
From the beach where he swims on Lake Michigan, Rob Heitz can point out the green facade of the rehabilitation hospital where he began his recovery journey after being paralyzed from the neck down 19 years ago. (Perez, 8/15)
The Washington Post:
In A World First, Scotland Offers Tampons And Pads For Free
Scotland is offering tampons and other period products free to anyone who needs them — the first nation in the world to do so — as part of a push to end “period poverty.” From this week, menstrual products will be available free in public spaces such as community centers, pharmacies and youth clubs, in line with legislation initially approved by lawmakers in 2020. (Pannett, 8/16)