Study: 70% Want To Age At Home, But Only 10% Have Long-Term Insurance

A study from HCG Secure/Arctos Foundation shows a disconnect between people's plans for funding "aging in place" and the mechanisms to ensure care. Separately, Children's Wisconsin's is working to place a therapist in all pediatrician's offices in Wisconsin.

CNBC: How To Fund Home Health Care If You Want To 'Age In Place'

Some 70% of people want to age at home, yet only 10% have long-term care insurance, a recent HCG Secure/Arctos Foundation study found. Furthermore, about half of respondents had no idea how much in-home care would cost. With the median annual cost of a home health aide nationally estimated at $61,776, how are folks going to fund this? (Nason, 11/28)

Reuters: The Caregiver's Lament: How To Handle The Costs Of Care

You might know P.J. Byrne from the movies, most likely as one of the fast-living brokers alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Wolf of Wall Street." But these days Byrne's most important role is closer to home: that of son and caregiver. His 79-year-old father has suffered from dementia for about 10 years, which currently requires 24/7 home care from not just one but often two health aides. It adds up to about $200,000 a year in costs for the family. (Taylor, 11/29)

Home Health Care News: What Home-Based Care Agencies Should Know About The Independent Contractor Proposed Rule

The independent-contractor pendulum in home-based care could be swinging back in favor of pro-union policies. Providers should take note of potential changes coming down the pike. For instance, there are currently proposed changes that would have an impact on the test used to determine whether someone is an independent contractor or an employee. Those changes would – in part – affect the analysis of whether a potential employer is exerting control over a caregiver. (Filbin, 11/28)

In other health care industry news —

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Children's Wisconsin Putting Therapists In All Pediatrician Offices

Matthew Duncan, 12, sat in an room at his pediatrician's office one day in mid-October, sifting through a small heap of colorful suction toys piled up on the table in front of him. His doctor was not the reason he was there. Physically, Matthew was fine. But mentally, he'd been rattled. (Shastri, 11/28)

KHN: Rural Colorado Tries To Fill Health Worker Gaps With Apprenticeships

During her 12-hour overnight shift, Brianna Shelton helps residents at BeeHive Homes Assisted Living go to the bathroom. Many of them have dementia, and some can’t get out of bed on their own. Only a few can remember her name, but that doesn’t matter to her. “They’re somebody’s mom, somebody’s grandma, somebody’s great-grandmother,” Shelton said. “I want to take care of them like I would take care of my family.” (Ruder, 11/29)

KHN: An Unexplained Injury Discovered After Eye Surgery. What Should Happen Next?

When Jerry Bilinski, a 67-year-old retired social worker, scheduled cataract surgery with Carolina Eye Associates near his home in Fayetteville, North Carolina, he expected no drama, just a future with better vision. Cataract procedures are among the most common surgeries in the U.S. — nearly 4 million take place annually — and generally take about 30 minutes under light sedation. At the same time, the surgeon scheduled the placement of a little stent inside Bilinski’s eye to relieve pressure from his diabetes-related glaucoma, also a routine procedure to preserve his eyesight. (Clasen-Kelly, 11/29)

