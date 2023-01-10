Study: Clinicians Take On Heftier Role When Private Equity Buys A Practice
A study examining the impact of private equity acquisitions of physician practices finds that nurse practitioners and physicians assistants are relied on more heavily and that patient churn is higher. Researchers found no difference in physician counts though. Other health personnel news reports on hospital volunteers, OB-GYN standards, and striking nurses.
Stat:
Study Finds Heavier Reliance On Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants After Private Equity Takeovers
A new study suggests physician practices acquired by private equity rely more heavily on advanced practice providers like nurse practitioners and physician assistants and experience higher churn compared with their non-private equity owned peers. (Bannow, 1/9)
Related KHN Special Report
Patients For Profit: How Private Equity Hijacked Health Care
KHN:
Hospitals’ Use Of Volunteer Staff Runs Risk Of Skirting Labor Laws, Experts Say
Most of the 30 volunteers who work at the 130-bed, for-profit East Cooper Medical Center spend their days assisting surgical patients — the scope of their duties extending far beyond those of candy stripers, baby cuddlers, and gift shop clerks. (Sausser, 1/10)
ABC News:
OB-GYN Sexual Abuse Trial Reminds Patients Of Boundaries Doctors Should Establish During Exams
Obstetricians and gynecologists regularly perform sensitive examinations when patients are emotionally and physically vulnerable. Those exams are medically important, which is why experts say abuse during such procedures is an egregious breach of trust — in addition to violation of physician ethics and also a criminal act. (Wetsman, 1/9)
Meanwhile, nurses went on strike in New York —
Crain's New York Business:
More Than 7,000 Nurses Strike At Montefiore And Mount Sinai Hospital
On Monday morning more than 7,000 nurses in the New York State Nurses Association at Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital went on strike after they failed to reach contract renewal agreements with their hospitals following 10-day strike notices issued at the end of last year. (Neber, 1/9)
Politico:
Negotiations Resume With New York City Nurses Union As Thousands Go On Strike
Negotiations restarted Monday afternoon between the New York Nurses Association and Montefiore Medical Center several hours after more than 7,000 of the union’s nurses kicked off a strike at three Montefiore hospital campuses and the Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. A Mount Sinai spokesperson, meanwhile, said hospital management has not returned to the bargaining table since union negotiators walked out on them about 1 a.m. Monday. (Kaufman, 1/9)