Study: Evidence Suggests Fetal Transmission Of Coronavirus Possible
Italian researchers studied 31 women with COVID-19 who delivered babies in March and April.
The Washington Post:
Study: Pregnant Women Can Transmit Coronavirus To Their Babies, Results Suggest
Researchers found the coronavirus and antibodies against it in the umbilical cord blood, breast milk, placentas and vaginas of some pregnant infected women, another suggestion that the virus can be passed to fetuses and newborns, according to results of a small study released Thursday. (Bernstein, 7/9)
AP:
Study Suggests Fetal Coronavirus Infection Is Possible
A small study strengthens evidence that a pregnant woman infected with the coronavirus might be able to spread it to her fetus. Researchers from Italy said Thursday that they studied 31 women with COVID-19 who delivered babies in March and April. They found signs of the virus in several samples of umbilical cord blood, the placenta and, in one case, breast milk. (Marchione, 7/9)