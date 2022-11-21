Study Finds 1 In 4 Female Monkeypox Cases Not Linked To Sex
CIDRAP reports on what it says is the first global case study of monkeypox in female patients, which shows that as much as 25% of infections aren't related to sexual activity. The CDC also sent a warning to providers over resistance to the Tpoxx treatment.
CIDRAP:
Study Describes Monkeypox In Women; CDC Warns Of Tpoxx Resistance
The first global case study of monkeypox in female patients suggests that as much as 25% of infections in women are not linked to sexual transmission. ... [And on Thursday], the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sent a Health Alert Network notice to health providers about two cases of Tpoxx resistance in people treated for monkeypox. Both had underlying immunocompromising conditions. (11/18)
Houston Chronicle:
Monkeypox Case Reported At Houston Elementary School
A person associated with an east Houston elementary school is believed to have contracted monkeypox, the Houston Independent School District said on Friday. The district announced a person with a "presumed positive" case of monkeypox had been identified at R.P. Harris Elementary School. The district didn't say if the person was a student or an employee. (Wayne Ferguson, 11/18)
Fierce Biotech:
FDA Grants 3rd Monkeypox Test Authorization To Roche As Cases Decline
The FDA granted its third emergency authorization for a clinical monkeypox diagnostic to a high-throughput molecular lab test developed by Roche. The latest green light follows an October authorization handed to Abbott and its PCR test as well as one in September given to Quest Diagnostics. (Hale, 11/18)