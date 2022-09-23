Study Finds Link Between Covid And Long-Term Brain Injury Risks
Reuters reports the results of a new year-long study into brain health after a covid infection, finding increased risk of a host of brain injuries compared with people who hadn't caught covid. Separate studies link covid to lung damage and increased diabetes risk in kids.
Reuters:
COVID Raises Risk Of Long-Term Brain Injury, Large U.S. Study Finds
People who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for a host of brain injuries a year later compared with people who were never infected by the coronavirus, a finding that could affect millions of Americans, U.S. researchers reported on Thursday. The year-long study, published in Nature Medicine, assessed brain health across 44 different disorders using medical records without patient identifiers from millions of U.S. veterans. (Steenhuysen, 9/22)
Read the study —
In other covid research —
The Conversation:
COVID-19 Can Cause Lasting Lung Damage – 3 Ways Long COVID Patients' Respiration Can Suffer
Researchers have found that patients who have recovered from COVID-19, especially those who had severe disease, can later develop restrictive lung disease. COVID-19 patients who require a ventilator may also have recovery rates similar to those who require a ventilator for other conditions. Long-term recovery of lung function in these patients is still unknown. Drugs treating fibrotic lung disease after COVID-19 are currently undergoing clinical trials. (Sturek and Kadl, 9/22)
Bloomberg:
Covid 19 Infection Linked To More Type 1 Diabetes In Kids And Teens
Covid-19 in children and teens appeared to raise the risk of developing diabetes in two studies that didn’t settle the debate about whether the coronavirus can trigger the chronic condition. Scientists from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health used national health registries to examine new diagnoses of type 1 diabetes over two years after the start of the pandemic. They found that youngsters who had tested positive for the coronavirus were about 60% more likely to develop type 1 diabetes. (Lyu, 9/22)