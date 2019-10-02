Study Finds Surprising Increase In Heart Valve Infections For Hospitalized Patients

The study showed hospital-acquired heart valve infections have increased as the number of community-acquired heart valve infections have declined. Meanwhile, news outlets report on the recent penalties levied on hospitals with high rates of readmissions and new data looking at hospitals' lowered profitability.

Modern Healthcare: Risk Of Heart Valve Infections Rises In Hospitals

Researchers say a host of new risk factors are driving more hospital-acquired heart valve infections and that should compel healthcare providers to re-evaluate their strategies for reducing the threat to patients. A recent analysis of more than 21,000 records of hospitalized patients in New Jersey from 1994 to 2015 found that beginning in 2004, there was a sharp rise in patients developing heart valve infections while being treated for other health conditions. (Johnson, 10/1)

Modern Healthcare: Medicare Readmission Penalty Change Helps Hospitals With More Dual-Eligible Patients

Hospitals that treat large populations of patients insured by both Medicare and Medicare appear to be benefiting from the changes made to the CMS' Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program with lower penalties, according to new data. In the recent release of fiscal 2020 penalties for the program, the CMS for the second time risk-adjusted hospitals into five peer groups by proportion of inpatient stays where the patient was dually eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. (Castellucci, 10/1)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Medicare Cuts Payment To 67 Of 84 Louisiana Hospitals For Readmitting Patients

A federal program aimed at reducing hospital readmission rates has resulted in lower Medicare payments for over 2,500 hospitals across the country this year, with more than 20 hospitals and surgical centers across Louisiana receiving penalties that came in above the U.S. average. Sixty-seven of Louisiana's 84 qualifying hospitals will see their Medicare payments trimmed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services starting Tuesday. (Woodruff, 10/1)

Modern Healthcare: Hospitals' Softening Volumes Drove Profitability Declines In August

In what's become a common refrain, a new Kaufman Hall report found softening volumes drove profitability declines for U.S. hospitals in August. Hospitals' operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins fell 9.4%, or 139 basis points, year-over-year, and operating margins declined 11.4% in that time, or 122.5 basis points. (Bannow, 10/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription