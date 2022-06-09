Study Finds Surprising Link Between Eating Fish And Skin Cancer Risk

The study's author, reported in The New York Times, takes pain to note the data don't support calls to quit eating fish, but the study does raise questions about diet and melanoma risks. Also: Meta is accused of using algorithms to "hook" young users in eight new lawsuits.

The New York Times: Can Your Diet Really Affect Your Skin Cancer Risk?

A large study published Wednesday found a surprising link between fish consumption and developing melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer. But while the finding raises questions about possible links between diet and melanoma, the study’s lead author and other experts cautioned that it’s not a reason to avoid eating fish. It also doesn’t change the most important advice for reducing melanoma risk: Limit your exposure to UV rays from the sun or tanning beds. The new study, published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, evaluated data from more than 490,000 adults in the United States between the ages of 50 and 71 who were enrolled in the N.I.H.-A.A.R.P. Diet and Health Study. (Callahan, 6/8)

In other public health news —

Bloomberg: Meta Hit With 8 Suits Claiming Its Algorithms Hook Youth and Ruin Their Lives

Meta Platforms Inc. is now a leader in another social media trend -- lawsuits claiming the company built algorithms in its platforms that lure young people into destructive addiction. Eight complaints filed in courthouses across the US over the last week allege that excessive exposure to platforms including Facebook and Instagram has led to attempted or actual suicides, eating disorders and sleeplessness, among other issues. “These applications could have been designed to minimize potential harm, but instead, a decision was made to aggressively addict adolescents in the name of corporate profits,” attorney Andy Birchfield, a principal at Beasley Allen, the law firm that drafted the suits, said in a statement Wednesday. (Nayak, 6/8)

USA Today: Is There A Tampon Shortage? Walgreens, Target And More Face Low Supply

The latest household supply shortage? Tampons. The sanitary protection product has been harder to find for months, especially popular brands, shoppers tell USA TODAY. “You wouldn’t think that tampons would be a hot commodity but apparently they’re flying off the shelves, if they’re even getting onto the shelves,” said Santa Cefalu, an underwriter from Arizona. Cefalu says she started to notice the shortage in March when she couldn’t find her favorite tampon. Now, “the only ones that are left at the stores are the ones that nobody likes,” she said. (Guynn, 6/8)

Modern Healthcare: Medication Tracking Added To iPhone, Apple Watch

Cupertino, California-based tech giant Apple announced Monday it would add a medication tracking service through its native Health app. The app includes medication reminders and scheduling, the ability to scan drugs or manually add them into the app and in the U.S., it notifies people on critical drug interactions. It will be available on iPhones and Apple Watch devices in the iOS 16 operating system on phones and the watchOS 9 operating system for the Apple Watches. Apple is partnering with drug database solutions company Elsevier to identify and categorize the severity of potential interactions. (Turner, 6/7)

KHN: Children’s Vision Problems Often Go Undetected, Despite Calls For Regular Screening

Jessica Oberoi, 13, can’t exactly remember when her eyesight started getting blurry. All she knows is that she had to squint to see the whiteboard at school. It wasn’t until last fall when her eighth grade class in Bloomington, Indiana, got vision screenings that Jessica’s extreme nearsightedness and amblyopia, or lazy eye, were discovered. ... Jessica is one of the countless students falling through the cracks of the nation’s fractured efforts to catch and treat vision problems among children. (DeGuzman, 6/9)

KHN: A Deep Dive Into The Widening Mortality Gap Across The Political Aisle

New research indicates politics may be a matter of life or death. A study published June 7 by the BMJ examined mortality rates and voting patterns in the past five presidential elections, and found that people who lived in jurisdictions that consistently voted Democratic fared better than those that voted Republican. “We all aspire to live in and exist in a sort of system where politics and health don’t intersect,” said Dr. Haider Warraich, the study’s lead author. “But what this paper actually shows is that politics and health, especially in the United States, are deeply intertwined.” (DeGuzman, 6/8)

And Social Security benefits will rise —

CBS News: Social Security Official: Benefits Likely To Rise 8% Due To High Inflation

An official with the Social Security Administration said seniors and others who rely on the benefits program are likely to receive a cost-of-living adjustment "closer to 8%" at the end of 2022 due to the current rate of inflation, which is the highest in four decades. That increase would represent the biggest-cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, since 1981. The average monthly Social Security check is about $1,658, which means beneficiaries could see an increase of $132.64 per month in early 2023, bringing the average check to about $1,790. (Picchi, 6/8)

