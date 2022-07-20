Study: Higher Mortality Rates Seen In Hospitals Strained By Covid Patients
A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association notes that during the first pandemic wave in 2020 there was a link between higher death rates after surgery and the number of covid patients in the hospital — patients seeking care late, and pandemic disruptions are blamed.
Axios:
Hospitals With More COVID Patients Had Higher Mortality Rates Among Surgery Patients
ABC News:
Many Unvaccinated First Responders Distrust Vaccine, Study Says
States with a large number of unvaccinated first responders “may face major workforce disruptions due to COVID-19 illness,” according to a study released Tuesday by researchers at the University of Miami. (Barr, 7/19)
On non-covid research —
Stat:
Diabetes During Pregnancy Is Increasingly Prevalent, CDC Study Finds
Gestational diabetes is on the rise, climbing 30% between 2016 and 2020, according to a new study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Chen, 7/20)
The Washington Post:
Regular Coffee Drinkers Had Lower Chance Of Dying In 7-Year Period
The type of coffee — whether instant, ground or decaffeinated — made no difference, but the results were described as inconclusive for the use of artificial sweeteners. The latest research does not prove that coffee alone was responsible for participants’ lowered mortality risk. Still, over the years, research has revealed a variety of health benefits for coffee, linking its consumption to a reduced risk for Type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, depression and more. (Searing, 7/19)
Dallas Morning News:
Seniors Are More Likely To Get Food Help After Becoming Medicare Eligible, Study Finds
Low-income Dallas seniors were seven times more likely to visit a food pantry in the year after becoming Medicare eligible, leading to better food security, according to a new study from UT Southwestern Medical Center. (Wolf, 7/19)