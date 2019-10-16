Study Lays Out Paths Toward Universal Coverage That Don’t Hinge On A Revamp To A Single-Payer System

The Urban Institute researchers evaluated six different levels of change that would build on the groundwork laid by the ACA.The options include two that they say could achieve universal health coverage. Both rely heavily on boosting subsidies.

The Associated Press: Study: 'Medicare For All' Not Only Way To Universal Coverage

Health care memo to Democrats: there's more than one way to get to coverage for all. A study out Wednesday finds that an approach similar to the plan from former Vice President Joe Bide n can deliver about the same level of coverage as the government-run "Medicare for All" plan from presidential rival Bernie Sanders. The study from the Commonwealth Fund and the Urban Institute think tanks concludes that the U.S. can achieve a goal that has eluded Democrats since Harry Truman by building on former President Barack Obama's health care law. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 10/16)

FierceHealthcare: A Look At Policy Pathways For Health Insurance Reform: 3 Takeaways

David Blumenthal, M.D., president of the Commonwealth Fund, said on a call with reporters that it’s crucial for both policymakers and the public to understand the directions health reform could take in the coming years. “We believe it is important to evaluate the impact of all proposals from those that build on the Affordable Care Act to wholesale health system overhauls,” Blumenthal said. (Minemyer, 10/16)

The Hill: New Study: Full-Scale 'Medicare For All' Costs $32 Trillion Over 10 Years

A new study finds that a full-scale single-payer health insurance program, also called "Medicare for All," would cost about $32 trillion over 10 years. The study from the Urban Institute and the Commonwealth Fund found $32.01 trillion in new federal revenue would be needed to pay for the plan, highlighting the immense cost of a proposal at the center of the health care debate raging in the presidential race. (Sullivan, 10/16)

