Study Links Processed Food Diet With Quicker Cognitive Decline
New research has found links between eating a diet with over 20% highly processed foods with a quicker rate of cognitive decline over six to 10 years. In other news, a study found that elementary school-age kids who sleep less than nine hours a night may see detrimental impacts to memory and other abilities.
NBC News:
Eating Lots Of Highly Processed Food Is Linked To Faster Cognitive Decline, Research Finds
Eating highly processed foods like instant noodles, sugary drinks or frozen meals may be linked to a faster rate of cognitive decline. That's according to new research presented Monday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego. The study examined the diets and cognition of more than 10,000 middle-aged and older adults in Brazil. (Bendix, 8/2)
And more about mental health —
The Hill:
Sleeping Less Than Nine Hours Could Affect Kids’ Memory And Mental Health
Elementary school-age kids who sleep less than the recommended number of hours per night exhibit differences in brain regions associated with memory, intelligence and well-being, according to a recent study. For the study published in Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, researchers from the University of Maryland examined MRI images and medical records of more than 8,300 children aged 9 to 10, as well as surveys completed by the participants and their parents. (Barnes, 8/1)
CBS News:
"It's A Crisis": More Children Suffering Mental Health Issues, Challenges Of The Pandemic
COVID is not over, but the pandemic exposed a troubling trend - children's mental health has suffered. According to the Mental Health Alliance, in 2022, fifteen percent of kids ages 12 to 17 reported experiencing at least one major depressive episode. That was 306,000 more than last year. (Murray, 8/1)
Eye on Ohio:
Mental Health Worker Shortage Grows In Ohio
Unprecedented demand and a sparse employee pipeline are adding stress to Ohio’s already strained behavioral health system. (Alexander, 8/2)
The Boston Globe:
Two Mental Health Clinicians To Aid Police In Six Communities
A jail diversion program that provides mental health clinicians to assist police in six North Shore communities will continue another year as a result of a recent grant. The state Department of Mental Health awarded Beverly $200,000to fund the initiative for this fiscal year. The grant funds the cost of two full-time clinicians who respond with police officers in Beverly, Ipswich, Essex, Gloucester, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Rockport. on calls involving individuals with mental health or substance abuse issues. (Laidler, 8/2)
On the psychological effects of gun violence —
AP:
Psychiatrist Says Sandy Hook Parents Fear For Their Lives
The parents of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim live with a complex form of post-traumatic stress disorder and a constant fear that followers of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will kill them, a psychiatrist testified Monday at Jones’ defamation trial. (Vertuno, 8/1)