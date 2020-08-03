Study: Lockdown Slowed Spread In Rhode Island; Many Still At Risk, Though
State news from Rhode Island, Georgia, California, Texas and Louisiana.
Boston Globe:
Study: Fewer Than 1 Percent Of Rhode Island Blood Donors Had COVID-19 Antibodies
Fewer than 1 percent of Rhode Island blood donors had COVID-19 antibodies in April and May, a sign that residents adhered to state’s stay-at-home order and other restrictions, but a reminder that they are likely still susceptible to the contagious virus. The seroprevalence rate in 2,008 blood donors from Rhode Island between April 28 and May 11 was .6 percent, according to a just-released study from researchers at the New York Blood Center. A separate study of about 500 residents released in June showed that 2.2 percent had antibodies. (McGowan, 8/3)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Georgia To Reopen Makeshift Hospital At World Congress Center
As the soaring number of coronavirus cases strains the state’s hospital network, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday health officials would reopen a makeshift medical facility at the Georgia World Congress Center in the coming week. The temporary hospital at the sprawling convention center will initially house 60 beds, but can double its capacity if necessary. The state also announced it will expand a $1.2 million arrangement with Grady Memorial Hospital to coordinate care for the state’s COVID-19 patients. (Bluestein, 7/31)
The Washington Post:
How San Francisco’s Bay Area Went From Early Covid Success To Just Another Surge
The Bay Area was supposed to be exceptional. It was one of the first metro areas in the United States to fully shut down to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Nearly everyone wears masks, in stores and on streets. Its progressive residents generally have been inclined to follow the rules, and there’s a high level of trust in public health officials, local governments and the fast-changing science. But now, more than four months after the region put some of the nation’s first shelter-in-place orders in effect, the Bay Area is experiencing a surge in cases and counties are rolling back reopening plans. (Kelly and Lerman, 8/2)
ProPublica and NBC News:
“It Cost Me Everything”: In Texas, COVID-19 Takes A Devastating Toll On Hispanic Residents
As the coronavirus tears disproportionately through Latino communities in Texas, data released this week by state health officials reveals that an outsized share of these residents are also suffering the worst outcomes. Hispanic Texans make up about 40% of the state’s population but 48% of the state’s 5,952 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to Department of State Health Services data. (Trevizo and Hixenbaugh, 7/30)
New Orleans Times-Picayune:
As A Possible Plateau In Louisiana Coronavirus Cases Brings Hope, Fear Of Rising Deaths Looms
First, the good news: The surge in coronavirus cases that caused Louisiana to become a national hotspot for the second time since the pandemic began appears to have leveled off, at least for now. But with COVID-19, there’s always a caveat. Even if the number of cases is no longer accelerating from one day to the next, the latest data suggests the state may be plateauing at a level too high to fully contain the virus. And the second wave of deaths caused by the new cases tallied over the past month may just be getting started. (Adelson and Karlin, 8/1)