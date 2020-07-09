Study Points To Possible Link Between COVID-19 And Brain Damage
Findings from a small study were published in the journal Brain. Researchers from the University College of London suggested that COVID-19 patients may be at increased risk for neurological conditions such as delirium, brain inflammation and stroke, among other things.
The Hill:
Scientists Highlight Potential Link Between COVID-19 And Brain Damage
Scientists are calling attention to a potential link between COVID-19 and brain damage after a study released Wednesday found more evidence to suggest that the virus can cause neurological issues. Researchers at the University College London (UCL) conducted the study involving 43 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections who developed neurological symptoms, like inflammation, psychosis and delirium. The study was published in the journal Brain. (Coleman, 7/8)
CIDRAP:
Study Details Neurologic Complications In COVID-19 Patients
Of 43 patients with neurologic symptoms studied at the University College London, 29 tested positive for COVID-19, 8 with probable infections and 6 with possible infections. Ten of the 43 patients presented with delirium or psychosis, and 12 had inflammatory central nervous system (CNS) syndromes. Eight patients had strokes, and eight others had nerve damage, mostly caused by Guillain-Barre syndrome. (7/8)
Reuters:
Scientists Warn Of Potential Wave Of COVID-Linked Brain Damage
“Whether we will see an epidemic on a large scale of brain damage linked to the pandemic – perhaps similar to the encephalitis lethargica outbreak in the 1920s and 1930s after the 1918 influenza pandemic – remains to be seen,” said Michael Zandi, from UCL’s Institute of Neurology, who co-led the study. (Kelland, 7/7)