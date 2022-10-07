Study Predicts Over 50% More Deaths From Liver Cancer By 2040

Analysis suggests cases of Hepatitis B and C, more alcohol usage, higher body weight, and more diabetes will be to blame. Separately, a slight drop in food poisonings from salmonella and listeria is reported, but pandemic restrictions are thought to have played a part in the fall.

Axios: Liver Cancer Deaths To Jump 55% By 2040

Cases of Hepatitis B and C, upticks in alcohol consumption and excess body weight and diabetes are expected to drive the number of liver cancer deaths around the world 55% higher by 2040, according to an analysis published in the Journal of Hepatology. (Reed, 10/6)

USA Today: Food Poisoning From Salmonella, Listeria Still A Problem In US: CDC

Cases of food poisoning slightly decreased in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic years, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it’s not a cause for celebration, said food safety experts, who mostly attribute the decrease to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions. (Rodriguez, 10/6)

The New York Times: For Autistic Mothers, Breastfeeding Is Complicated

Wendy Graves couldn’t shake her growing sense of dread. Even before reports of a severe shortage of baby formula emerged in early May, she had returned from two grocery shopping trips empty-handed. Mx. Graves, who is autistic and particularly sensitive to touch, has relied on formula since giving birth to her daughter in 2018. She had wanted to breastfeed, at first, but changed her mind when the hospital’s lactation consultant grabbed her breasts without warning. (Za, 10/4)

CBS News: How Lifestyle Changes Can Help Reduce Pain In Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients

An estimated 1.5 million Americans have a rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis, according to the Arthritis Foundation. Many patients with the autoimmune illness experience flare-ups and chronic pain. But speaking up at the doctor's office and making lifestyle adjustments can help alleviate some of the pain and discomfort, says Nick Turkas, senior director for patient education at the Arthritis Foundation. (Santichen, 10/6)

AP: Amid End To COVID Help, Homelessness Surging In Many Cities

In California’s capital, massive tent encampments have risen along the American River and highway overpasses have become havens for homeless people, whose numbers have jumped a staggering nearly 70% over two years. Among the 9,300 without a home is Eric Santos, who lost his job at a brewery and was evicted from his apartment in July. Now he carries a list of places where free meals are available and a bucket to mix soap and water to wash his hands, and to sit on. (Ronayne, Casey and Mulvihill, 10/6)

KHN: Photographer’s 12-Year Quest To Document Her Life Produces A Rich Portrait Of Aging

A dozen years ago, at age 70, Marna Clarke had a dream. She was walking on a sidewalk and rounded a corner. Ahead of her, she saw an end to the path and nothing beyond. It was a turning point for Clarke. “I realized, ‘Oh my God, I’m nearer the end than the beginning,’” she said. Soon, she was seized by a desire to examine what she looked like at that time — and to document the results. (Graham, 10/7)

KHN: As The Deadline Creeps Up, Submit Your Scariest Halloween Health Haikus

Submissions are now open for KHN’s fourth annual Halloween Haiku competition. KHN has been publishing reader-submitted health care haikus for years and is on pins and needles to see how this holiday season inspires you. We want your best scary health care or health policy haiku. Submissions will be judged by an esteemed panel of experts. We’ll share favorites on our social media channels, and members of our staff will pick the winners, announced on Monday, Oct. 31. (10/7)

