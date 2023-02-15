Study Shows Penis Length Has Increased, But Experts Are Concerned

USA Today covers a startling piece of data from a global multi-decade meta study of average erect penis size: It's grown 24% over 30 years. But experts say the implications for fertility are complex, as are the reasons behind the change. Separately, a study says a pill could "curb" binge drinking.

USA Today: Average Penis Size Has Grown, May Impact Fertility: Stanford Study

Studies of men from around the world show that the length of the erect penis has grown 24% over the last 30 years. That sounds like it would be good news but it concerns some male fertility experts. "The million-dollar question is why this would occur," said Dr. Michael Eisenberg, a urologist and male fertility specialist at Stanford Medicine, who led the research, published Tuesday in The World's Journal of Men's Health. Penile length may not be directly related to fertility, Eisenberg said, but anything that changes the reproductive system is fundamental to human existence and "something we should pay attention to and try to understand why." (Weintraub, 2/14)

In other health and wellness news —

The New York Times: Binge Drinking May Be Curbed With A Pill

Ever wake up regretting the last round of drinks from the previous night? There’s a medicine that might help. A recent study adds to the evidence that people who binge-drink may benefit from taking a dose of the medication naltrexone before consuming alcohol, a finding that may be welcomed now that alcohol-related deaths in the United States have surpassed 140,000 a year. (Alcorn, 2/14)

NPR: AAP's New Childhood Obesity Guidance Worries Eating Disorder Specialists

Eating disorder treatment specialists are sounding the alarm over new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics advising doctors to treat obesity earlier and more aggressively, which they say could lead to eating disorders.They say it focuses on weight loss and BMI rather than health, minimizes the risk of disordered eating and could perpetuate deep-rooted, damaging stigmas. (Radde, 2/15)

KHN: Listen To The Latest ‘KHN Health Minute’

Tune in to the KHN Health Minute this week to hear how unusual changes in spending can be an early warning of dementia, and why the safest way to drive and use a phone in your car … is not to. (2/14)

On social media's effect on children —

Roll Call: Social Media Companies Put Profits Over Children, Senators Say

Senators sounded off against social media platforms and called for action during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, saying the companies lack accountability and are focused on profits at the expense of children. The hours-long hearing touched on an array of issues, including: the harms of cyberbullying, the scourge of child sexual abuse material on social media, and mental health issues among youth. It also underscored how there is bipartisan support for taking action on social media platforms — even in a narrowly divided Congress. (Tarinelli, 2/14)

The New York Times: After Teen’s Suicide, a New Jersey Community Grapples With Bullying

Fourteen-year-old Adriana Kuch told her father that she could not bear the humiliation after she was attacked by another girl inside her New Jersey high school and a clip of the assault was posted to TikTok. “She said, ‘I don’t want to be that girl who gets beat up on video and made fun of,’” Adriana’s father, Michael Kuch, recalled his daughter saying as they sat in the kitchen of their home in Bayville. “Can you imagine walking through the school with her face beat in?” he asked. The day after the Feb. 1 assault, Adriana retreated to her room at about 10 p.m. and took her own life during the night, he said. (Rothfeld and Caron, 2/13)

