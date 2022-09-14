Study Suggests Best Way To Stop A Baby’s Cries

The method, reported in USA Today, includes a combination of walking with the baby and then sitting before putting them to bed. Separately, reports say privacy concerns over baby heel-stick blood test samples are rising, and that there is little evidence for routine youth diabetes screening.

USA Today: Baby Won't Stop Crying? Here's How Study Says To Get Them To Sleep

The findings, published Tuesday in the peer reviewed journal Current Biology, suggest the best method is to hold a crying baby and walk with them for five minutes. After that, researchers say to sit and hold the baby for five-to-eight minutes before putting them to bed. The walking-to-sit method even worked in the daytime, the results showed. (Mendoza, 9/13)

KHN: Newborns Get Routine Heel Blood Tests, But Should States Keep Those Samples?

Close to 4 million babies are born in the United States every year, and within their first 48 hours nearly all are pricked in the heel so their blood can be tested for dozens of life-threatening genetic and metabolic problems. The heel-stick test is considered such a crucial public health measure that states typically require it and parents aren’t asked for their permission before it’s done. But the lab tests for newborn screenings generally don’t use all of the half-dozen or so drops of blood collected on filter paper cards. So states hold on to the leftover “dried blood spots,” as they’re called, often without parents’ knowledge or consent. In recent years, privacy-related concerns have grown about the sometimes decades-long storage and use of the material. (Andrews, 9/14)

Reuters: Evidence Is Lacking For Diabetes Screening In Youths -U.S. Panel

A U.S. panel tasked with weighing the pros and cons of regular diabetes screening for children and adolescents found a lack of evidence for the testing, even as the proportion of U.S. youths with type 2 diabetes has doubled since 2001. That rise tracks with increases in obesity - the chief risk factor for the most common form of the diabetes linked to poor diet and lack of exercise. (Steenhuysen, 9/13)

In other public health news from Michigan, Florida, and Wyoming —

CIDRAP: Michigan Reports H1N2v Flu In Fairgoer

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) yesterday reported a variant H1N2 (H1N2v) infection in a person who had contact with pigs at the Berrien County Youth Fair. Officials said the case was confirmed on Sep 9 by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The fair was held Aug 15 through 20. The MDHHS said fair season in Michigan extends into October, and it warned state residents to avoid pigs and swine barns if they are at risk for flu complications. (9/13)

WQCS: St. Lucie Health Officials Issue A Warning About Smoke Risk From The Glades Mulch Fire

The 28-acre Glades mulch fire that has burned for nearly three weeks in St. Lucie County is continuing to produce large amounts of smoke. The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County on Monday issued a warning that smoke from the fire could possibly worsen asthma, and other chronic lung or heart conditions. (9/13)

Wyoming Public Radio: Gov. Gordon Makes September Sepsis Awareness Month After Advocacy Efforts From A Cheyenne Woman

A Cheyenne woman is helping to raise public awareness of sepsis after her 15-month-old grandson died from it in late 2016. Sepsis occurs when the body’s response to an infection damages its own tissues and can lead to organ failure. (Cook, 9/13)

In celebrity news —

CBS News: Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Film Their Colonoscopy Experiences To Raise Awareness

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are bringing a new meaning to the term "lead from behind." The two are raising awareness about colon cancer by filming their colonoscopy experiences. Reynolds' colonoscopy was performed by CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook. (Novak, 9/13)

