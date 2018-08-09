Subsidies For Health Law Coverage Racing Past Cost Of Medicaid Expansion

Some worry that the spending weight that the subsidies place on the government is not sustainable, but few have any hope for fixes to the system as the law remains a political hot spot.

Modern Healthcare: ACA Subsidies More Cost More Per Person Than Medicaid. Is That Sustainable?

Government spending on Obamacare premiums has raced past its per-person spending on Medicaid expansion, and the gap is poised to increase—a trend that has some policy experts shaking their heads over the long-term economic picture and at least one major insurer questioning the sustainability of the individual market. This year, federal dollars going to exchange premium subsidies more than doubled from 2014 and the Congressional Budget Office projected they will nearly double again over the next decade. (Luthi, 8/8)

Meanwhile, in other health law news —

Texas Tribune: Texas Is Suing — Again — To End Obamacare. This Time It Has Some Advantages.

At the helm of a 20-state coalition, Texas sued the federal government in February to end the Affordable Care Act, known as “Obamacare,” arguing that the law is no longer constitutional after Congress gutted one of its key provisions, the individual mandate. ...After a deadline last week for parties to submit all their arguments, the judge could decide any day whether to let the law stand, block it in part or entirely, or to ask for more arguments from both sides. Experts predict a decision in the next few months. (Platoff, 8/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription