Substance Abuse Centers Offering Tailored Help To Members Of LGBTQ Community

“If you’re somebody with substance use disorder, you face tremendous stigma, discrimination and you’re less likely to seek care and access to treatment,” said Lipi Roy, a clinical assistant professor at NYU Langone Health. “If you’re transgender [or LGBTQ], same thing. Then you combine those two. It’s just so less likely to seek care and get the care that you need and deserve.” News on the opioid crisis comes out of New Hampshire and Nevada, as well.

Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Gets Drug-Use Treatment Tailored To LGBTQ Population

More outpatient treatment geared toward LGBTQ people who struggle with substance use will be making its way to Ohio in the coming months. BrightView Health, an addiction treatment center based in Cincinnati, piloted a therapy group in January for individuals who identify as LGBTQ and have substance use issues. (Royzman, 6/17)

New Hampshire Union Leader: NH To Start Offering Suboxone Treatment In Prisons

State corrections officials have started to provide Suboxone and related abuse-treatment drugs to select state prisoners in Berlin and will soon expand Suboxone-based treatment to prison facilities in Concord, they announced Monday. Twenty-three inmates at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility met the criteria for the expanded medically assisted treatment program during the first one-day clinic to select inmates for the program on June 6, corrections officials said. (Hayward, 6/17)

CNN: Nevada Is Suing Opioid Manufacturers And Distributors. There Are More Than 40 Defendants In The Case

Citing an "ecosystem of addiction," Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced Monday he is expanding a complaint against manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies, and individuals the state says are responsible for the opioid addiction crisis in Nevada. The lawsuit lists more than 40 defendants, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, Actavis Pharma, Purdue Pharma, members of the Sackler family who controlled Purdue Pharma, Walgreen Co., Walmart Inc. and CVS Pharmacy. (Silverman and Boyette, 6/18)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription