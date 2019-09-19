Success Of A Polypill With Cocktail Of Heart Meds Made Headlines, But Will U.S. Doctors Actually Embrace It?

The drug--which contains low doses of three blood pressure drugs and a cholesterol drug--has been tested in the United States for the first time. But many U.S. doctors have seen little need for the polypill, preferring to tailor medications individually.

The Associated Press: Will Combo Pill Catch On In US To Prevent Heart Attacks?

A cheap, daily pill that combines four drugs has been tested for the first time in the United States to see if it works as well among low-income Americans as it has in other countries to treat conditions leading to heart attacks and strokes. Experts said the study may draw U.S. interest to a strategy that has been seen as useful only in places with limited access to medical care. (9/18)

Los Angeles Times: A Daily Combo Pill Can Boost The Cardiovascular Health Of Poor And Minority Americans, Study Suggests

The pill contains low doses of three blood pressure drugs and a cholesterol drug. About 300 people, ages 45 to 75, from a community health center in Mobile, Ala., took part in the study. Half were assigned to take the combo pill. The others continued their usual care. (Johnson, 9/18)

