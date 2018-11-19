Success Of Medicaid Expansion Ballot Measures Has Advocates Eyeing Possibilities For 2020

Advocates for expansion used ballot measures in the 2018 elections to circumnavigate the Republican legislatures of three states. Now, they're hoping to replicate that success in other states through the 2020 elections. They haven't named their targets, but here are six states they might be eyeing: Florida, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Politico: Medicaid Expansion Supporters Already Looking Toward 2020 Ballots

The California union that provided major funding for successful ballot campaigns to expand Medicaid in three red states this year is already looking for where to strike next to expand Obamacare coverage in the Donald Trump era. Leaders of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West declined to identify which states they might target in 2020. But the six remaining states where Medicaid could be expanded through the ballot are on the group's radar: Florida, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming. (Ollstein, 11/16)

Meanwhile —

The Hill: Dem Gains Put Sunbelt In Play For 2020

Democrats believe that replicating these wins in the Sunbelt region in 2020 could help offset Midwest states that appear to be slipping further from Democrats. Both [Sen.- elect Kyrsten] Sinema and Sen.-elect Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) relentlessly focused their messaging on health care and protections for pre-existing conditions coverage, drawing sharp contrasts with Republican opponents who had backed GOP efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare. (Hagen, 11/18)

