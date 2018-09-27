Suicide Rates For Young Veterans Jump Despite Efforts To Address Problem

“This isn’t just alarming. It’s a national emergency that requires immediate action," said Joe Chenelly, the executive director of the national veterans group Amvets.

The Wall Street Journal: More Young Veterans Committing Suicide, VA Data Show

The rate of suicide among young military veterans has increased substantially despite efforts by the Department of Veterans Affairs to curb the problem, though overall veteran suicides declined slightly, according to new data to be released Wednesday. The VA’s National Suicide Data Report paints a troubling picture for vets ages 18 to 34, for some troops who served in the National Guard or reserves, as well as female veterans. (Kesling, 9/26)

The Guardian: 'A National Emergency': Suicide Rate Spikes Among Young US Veterans

Veterans aged 18 to 34 have higher rates of suicide than any other age group, the VA says in its National Suicide Data Report. The rate for those young veterans increased to 45 suicide deaths per 100,000 population in 2016, up from 40.4 in 2015, even as the overall veteran suicide rate decreased slightly, according to a copy of the report reviewed by the Guardian. Many vets in that age group served in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. (Durkin, 9/26)

Nashville Tennessean: Veteran Suicides: Tennessee Rate Climbed In 2016, Data Shows

An average of three veterans died by suicide each week in Tennessee in 2016, according to the latest figures released by the Department of Veterans Affairs.The data released Wednesday shows a 6 percent increase in suicides from 2015 and marks a disturbing trend for local veterans as the national rate declined slightly. (Jeong, 9/26)

KPTV: U.S. Veteran Suicide Rate In Oregon Double The National Average Among Non-Veterans

United States veterans are committing suicide at alarming rates that are well above the national average, and the problem is especially evident in Oregon. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the suicide rate for veterans in Oregon in 2015, the most recent year data is available, was 37.2 percent, which was more than double the national average among non-veterans. (Gutierrez, 9/25)

MPR: Minneapolis VA Cited In Patient Suicide

The Minneapolis Veterans health care system has been cited by the VA Inspector General, after a patient died from suicide in the facility's parking lot. In February, the veteran who served at least one deployment in Iraq, called the VA crisis hotline. (Enger, 9/26)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription