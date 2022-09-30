Suicide Rates Rise, Spotlighting Pandemic’s Mental Health Toll
After two years of decline, U.S. suicide rates rose 4% in 2021 over the previous year. Among 15- to 24-year-olds, the increase was 8%. Experts say the numbers are part of an escalating national mental health crisis exacerbated by the covid pandemic.
The Wall Street Journal:
U.S. Suicide Rates Rose In 2021 After Two Years Of Decline
The U.S. suicide rate rose in 2021 after two consecutive years of declines, federal data showed, underscoring concern about mental health in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic. The suicide rate last year increased 4% compared with the rate in 2020, provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday. The rise was driven largely by suicides among men. Males ages 15 to 24 experienced the sharpest increase at 8%, the report found. (Abbott, 9/30)
NBC News:
After 2-Year Decline, Suicide Rates Rise Again
It's a sign, experts say, that suicide rates are inching back up to levels seen before the pandemic. In 2021, 47,646 people in the United States died by suicide, up from 45,979 in 2020. That's an increase of nearly 4%. (Edwards, 9/30)
The Washington Post:
Suicides Increased In 2021, Especially Among Younger People
“A four percent rise is certainly disappointing,” said Christine Yu Moutier, chief medical officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “However, what had been predicted at the beginning of the pandemic was that there would be a major escalation.” (Bernstein, 9/29)
In other mental health news —
The Hill:
House Passes Bill Addressing Mental Health Concerns Among Students, Families, Educators
The House passed a bill on Thursday that seeks to address mental health concerns among students, families and educators aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which lawmakers say had a “severe impact” on those three groups. The bill, titled the Mental Health Matters Act, passed in a largely party-line 220-205 vote. One Republican, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), joined all Democrats present in supporting it. (Schnell, 9/29)
Fox News:
Anxiety Screenings Recommended By US Task Force Will Cause Overdiagnosis, Overprescription, Psychologist Warns
"It’s the wrong solution at the wrong time," Dr. Jonathan Shedler, a clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco, told Fox News. "You can’t just carve the world into disorders and think you’re doing an adequate job of determining someone’s mental health needs." (Sahakian, 9/29)
WGLT:
Concerns Rise As Oversight Of Illinois Prison Mental Health Care Ends
The Illinois Department of Corrections has long faced accusations of abuse and violence toward people with mental illness and has continually failed to fill positions for mental health care workers. Now for the first time in five years, its treatment of people with mental illness will no longer be under the oversight of an independent federal monitor. (Heffernan, 9/29)