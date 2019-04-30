Suicides In Kids Jumped In The Months Following Debut Of ’13 Reasons Why,’ Study Finds

Public health advocates had been alarmed by the show's portrayal of suicide. Although the new study is limited in that it couldn't definitively link the increase to the show, the spike in cases surpassed historical and seasonal trends.

The Associated Press: Study: Kids' Suicides Spiked After Netflix's '13 Reasons'

Suicides among U.S. kids aged 10 to 17 jumped to a 19-year high in the month following the release of a popular TV series that depicted a girl ending her life, researchers said. The study published Monday can't prove that the Netflix show "13 Reasons Why" was the cause, but there were 195 more youth suicides than would have been expected in the nine months following the show's March 2017 release, given historical and seasonal suicide trends, the study estimated. (4/29)

The New York Times: In Month After ‘13 Reasons Why’ Debut On Netflix, Study Finds Teen Suicide Grew

“Suicide is a problem worldwide, and it’s so hard to knock these rates down,” said Lisa M. Horowitz, a staff scientist in the National Institute of Mental Health’s Intramural Research Program, and an author of the paper. “The last thing we need is something that increases them.” In a statement, a Netflix spokesperson said: “We’ve just seen this study and are looking into the research, which conflicts with last week’s study from the University of Pennsylvania,” which focused on young adults. “This is a critically important topic and we have worked hard to ensure that we handle this sensitive issue responsibly.” (Carey, 4/29)

WBUR: Teen Suicide Spiked After Debut Of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why,' Study Says

In the month following the show's debut in March 2017, there was a 28.9% increase in suicide among Americans aged 10-17, said the study, published Monday in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. The number of suicides was greater than that seen in any single month over the five-year period researchers examined. (Schwartz, 4/30)

