Sunday Saw Biggest Single-Day Rise In COVID-19 Cases, WHO Reports

Nearly half of the states are reporting a rise in new cases, and some continue to break records in their daily number of cases.

The Hill: WHO Records Largest Single-Day Increase In COVID-19 Cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday reported more than 183,000 new coronavirus cases globally in the last 24 hours. The number is the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by count, according to The Associated Press. The most new cases were recorded in the Americas, making up 116,041 of the new cases, according to the WHO report. (Klar, 6/21)

Reuters: WHO Reports Record Daily Increase In Coronavirus Cases

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period. The biggest increase was from North and South America with over 116,000 new cases, according to a daily report here Total global cases are over 8.7 million with more than 461,000 deaths, according to the WHO. (6/21)

The Washington Post: In The Nation’s Biggest States, A Spike In Coronavirus Comes With The Economic Reopening

California and some other large states are experiencing a sharp climb in new coronavirus cases just weeks into a gradual economic reopening, filling hospital beds and intensive care units in an uneven surge that many public health officers predicted months ago. Last week, Texas, Florida, Arizona and at least seven other states reported their highest weekly infection-rate averages. But there is little sign that states are reconsidering politically popular decisions to open the economy. In parts of California, where more than 5,000 have died of the virus, people will be allowed to see movies in theaters this weekend for the first time since the stay-at-home orders began in early March. (Wilson, 6/21)

CNN: US Coronavirus: Nearly Half Of States Are Reporting A Rise In New Coronavirus Cases

The first wave of coronavirus in the US isn't over. Nearly half of states are reporting a rise in new cases and some continue to break records in their daily reported cases. In the South, officials say more young people are testing positive. And across the US, experts continue to repeat warnings highlighting the need for social distancing and face covers. (Maxouris, 6/22)

NBC News: U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 120,000 As China, South Korea Work To Contain New Outbreaks

More than 120,000 people have now died from coronavirus in the United States, according to an NBC News tally, which shows that over 2.2 million people have been infected across the country. The grim figure was reached hours before President Donald Trump told a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma that he wanted to "slow the testing down," on Saturday. The White House later said he was joking. (van Hagen, 6/21)

The Associated Press: Decline In New US Virus Deaths May Be Temporary Reprieve

The number of deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. has fallen in recent weeks to the lowest level since late March, even as states increasingly reopen for business. But scientists are deeply afraid the trend may be about to reverse itself. “For now, it’s too soon to be reassured that deaths are going down and everything’s OK,” said Dr. Cyrus Shahpar of Resolve to Save Lives, a nonprofit organization that works to prevent epidemics. (Johnson and Forster, 6/18)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription