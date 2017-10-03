Supporters Of Medicaid Expansion In Utah File Initial Paperwork To Get It On The 2018 Ballot

If the wording for the referendum passes muster, the supporters must still hold public hearings and gather 113,000 signatures to put the measure before the voters.

Deseret News: Full Medicaid Expansion A Step Closer To Being Decided By Utah Voters

Supporters of full Medicaid expansion in Utah officially filed an application Monday at the state Capitol to take the issue to voters in 2018. The campaign, Utah Decides Healthcare, is pushing for Medicaid eligibility for tens of thousands of Utahns who do not qualify for all-important tax credits on health insurance plans offered on the federal exchange. (Lockhart, 10/2)

Salt Lake Tribune: Backers File Paperwork To Put Utah Medicaid Expansion On 2018 Ballot

The measure would fully expand Medicaid to low-income individuals and family that currently earn too much to quality yet not enough to afford other coverage under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. If Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox approves the initiative’s wording, the campaign must then hold seven public hearings across the state and collect more than 113,000 signatures from registered voters to earn a spot on the November 2018 ballot. (Gifford, 10/2)

