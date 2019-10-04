Supreme Court Announces It Will Take Abortion Case From Louisiana

The court's decision to hear the contentious abortion issue could have ripple effects on the presidential election next year. The Louisiana case involves a requirement that doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. In other news, a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood against a group that secretly filmed employees begins, Kansas residents seek to change the state's constitution to help end abortions there and Jackson, Miss., officials move to try to cut down the noise around a clinic offering abortions.

CNN: Supreme Court Says It Will Consider Louisiana Abortion Access Law

This is the first abortion case that will be argued since Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch joined the bench, solidifying a conservative majority. While the case does not directly challenge Roe v Wade, supporters of abortion rights are fearful that this is the first of what could be a growing number of opportunities for the new conservative majority to chip away at abortion rights. (de Vogue, 10/4)

Politico: Supreme Court Will Review Louisiana Abortion Restrictions

The Supreme Court on Friday announced it will review Louisiana abortion restrictions that could leave the state with just one abortion provider, in a case that gives the high court's new conservative majority a chance to redefine abortion rights. (Ollstein, 10/4)

The Advocate: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Louisiana Abortion Case

The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments over a Louisiana law that would require abortion providers have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. Abortion rights advocates challenging the law had argued that the Supreme Court should reach a decision without hearing oral arguments because they believe the court already ruled on the matter when it struck down an identical Texas law three years ago. (Crisp, 10/4)

Politico Pro: Trial Begins In Planned Parenthood Lawsuit Against Anti-Abortion Activists Over Secretly Recorded Videos

Planned Parenthood attorneys took great pains today to convince jurors that its lawsuit against anti-abortion activists who secretly filmed employees discussing aborted fetal tissue isn't about abortion. "This is about the defendants’ plans to use any means, including illegal means, to try to destroy Planned Parenthood,” Rhonda Trotter, one of the organization's lawyers, said during opening arguments in the federal civil suit. (Colliver, 10/3)

KCUR: To Hold Onto Abortion Restrictions, Kansas Conservatives Push Constitutional Amendment

Kansas lawmakers spent years imposing ever tougher restrictions on abortion and then saw the state Supreme Court declare that women hold a right to the procedure. Now Republicans and abortion opponents appear determined to amend the Kansas Constitution to reverse that ruling. They’re looking to protect years of wins on the contentious issue, efforts that peaked during the term of Republican then-Gov. Sam Brownback. (Koranda, 10/3)

The Associated Press: Mississippi City Tries To Limit Noise Near Abortion Clinic

Noisy conflict is common outside Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, with protesters sometimes using bullhorns to amplify their voices and the clinic itself blaring music to keep patients from hearing the protesters. ... In response, the Jackson City Council voted 3-1 Tuesday to enact a local law limiting amplified sound outside health care facilities and creating buffer zones to move protesters further from the entrances. The law is set to take effect in about a month, and opponents say it unconstitutionally limits their right to free speech. A court challenge is likely. (Wagster Pettus, 10/3)

