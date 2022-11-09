Supreme Court Hears Indiana Nursing Home Case That Could Shake Medicaid
In the case of Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski, the Supreme Court justices appeared reluctant to side with the defendants who argued that Medicaid recipients did not have the right to sue for benefits. The court ruling in favor would largely gut rights within safety net programs like Medicaid and CHIP.
SCOTUS Seems Unlikely To Gut Suing Rights Of Medicaid Recipients
Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared unsympathetic toward an effort to bar Medicaid beneficiaries from suing for benefits the safety net program promises. (Moreno, 11/9)
U.S. Supreme Court Weighs Barring Lawsuits Against Public Nursing Homes
The justices heard arguments in an appeal by Health and Hospital Corp of Marion County, an Indiana municipal corporation, of a lower court's ruling that let the family of Gorgi Talevski, a nursing home resident diagnosed with dementia, pursue a lawsuit claiming his rights were violated while at the facility. (Raymond and Chung, 11/8)
SCOTUS Justice Brown Jackson Disputes Both Sides In Marion County Case
The U.S. Supreme Court’s newest member, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, grilled the attorney representing Marion County's public health agency Tuesday as she grappled with his controversial request to prohibit lawsuits against public agencies that violate federal nursing home law and welfare programs. (Magdaleno, 11/8)
Why Did SCOTUS Take Up Amgen Patent Case, But Not Similar Bristol Suit?
In a surprising move, the Supreme Court rejected a bid by a Bristol Myers Squibb unit to reinstate a $1.2 billion award it won in a contentious patent fight with a Gilead Sciences subsidiary over the lucrative market for gene therapies. (Silverman, 11/8)