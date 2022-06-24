Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade In Landmark Abortion Decision

Ruling that there is no constitutional right to abortion, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn decades of precedent. Abortion will be immediately outlawed in some states where trigger laws were already on the books.

NPR: Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court officially reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday, declaring that the constitutional right to abortion upheld for nearly a half century, no longer exists. Writing for the court majority, Justice Samuel Alito said that the 1973 Roe ruling and repeated subsequent high court decisions reaffirming Roe "must be overruled" because they were "egregiously wrong," the arguments "exceptionally weak" and so "damaging" that they amounted to "an abuse of judicial authority." The vote was 6 to 3, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing a separate concurring opinion. (Totenberg and McMammon, 6/24)

AP: Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade; States Can Ban Abortion

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump. The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step. (Sherman, 6/24)

NBC News: Supreme Court Wipes Away Constitutional Guarantee Of Abortion Rights, Overturning Half Century Of Precedent

The court's ruling does not make abortion illegal, but with access to the procedure no longer deemed a constitutional right, states can now move to ban it. About half of them have already indicated a willingness to do so. Legal scholars said the decision to overrule Roe marked one of the few times the Supreme Court has ever invalidated an earlier decision that declared a constitutional right — and was the only time it took away a right that had considerable public support. (Williams, 6/24)

Fox News: Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade In Landmark Opinion

The ruling came in the court's opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centered on a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Republican-led state of Mississippi asked the Supreme Court to strike down a lower court ruling that stopped the 15-week abortion ban from taking place. (Blitzer and Laco, 6/24)

USA Today: Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade, Ending National Right To Abortion

Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote the opinion for a 6-3 majority, with the court's liberal justices in dissent. "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Alito wrote for the majority. "Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences." The decision instantly shifts the focus of one of the nation's most divisive issues to state capitals: Republican lawmakers are set to ban abortion in about half the states while Democratic-led states are likely to reinforce protections for the procedure. Access to abortion, in other words, will depend almost entirely on where a person lives. (Fritze, 6/24)

Mississippi Free Press: Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe V. Wade In Mississippi Abortion Case

The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization immediately allows Mississippi’s ban on nearly all abortions after 15 weeks to go into effect. The ban allows exceptions only in cases where a pregnant person’s life is endangered or in the event of “severe fetal abnormalities.” However, once Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch formally publishes a bulletin with the Mississippi Secretary of State confirming that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, a far stricter abortion ban will go into effect—a 2007 “trigger” law that the Legislature designed to kick in only once the 1973 precedent fell. (Pittman, 6/24)

The New York Times: Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade - The New York Times

The decision, which echoed a leaked draft opinion published by Politico in early May, will result in a starkly divided country in which abortion is severely restricted or forbidden in many red states but remains freely available in most blue ones. (Liptak, 6/24)

Politico: Supreme Court Gives States Green Light To Ban Abortion, Overturning Roe

The bombshell decision is set to upend races across the country as governors, attorneys general, and other state and local leaders gain new powers to decide when abortion will be permitted, if at all, and who should be prosecuted and potentially incarcerated when bans take effect. The high court’s vote to overturn nearly five decades of court rulings upholding a right to end a pregnancy won the support of five of the court’s six conservative justices while Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s three liberal justices opposed the overruling Roe. (Gerstein, 6/24)

The New York Times: Read The Decision That Overturned Roe V. Wade: Dobbs V. Jackson, Annotated

The Supreme Court on Friday overruled Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion after almost 50 years in a 6-to-3 ruling. New York Times reporters are reading the majority opinion and continually providing analysis. (6/24)

