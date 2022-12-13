Supreme Court Says California’s Flavored Tobacco Ban Stands
CNBC notes that voters "overwhelmingly" approved of the ban, but the tobacco industry tried to block it — unsuccessfully now that the Supreme Court has ruled. Meanwhile, vape retailer Avail has lost its challenge to the FDA's denial of approval to sell its products.
CNBC:
Supreme Court Upholds California Ban On Flavored Tobacco
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid from the tobacco industry to block a California ban on flavored tobacco products. The ban, or Proposition 31, was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November and will prohibit the sale of most flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. (Sykes, 12/12)
In related news about vaping —
Reuters:
Vape Retailer Avail Loses Challenge To Denial Of FDA Approval
A seller of flavored liquid used in e-cigarettes has lost its appeal of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's refusal to approve its products, the latest in a series of court orders upholding the agency's tightening regulation of the e-cigarette industry. A unanimous panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday found that the FDA had acted within its authority as it tackled the "daunting task of ensuring that another generation of Americans does not become addicted to nicotine and tobacco products," rebuffing an appeal from Virginia-based Avail Vapor LLC. (Pierson, 12/12)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
The Hill:
Biden Administration Approves Washington State Request To Offer Health Insurance To Undocumented Immigrants
The Biden administration has approved an application by Washington state to expand health insurance access for all residents regardless of immigration status by allowing it to forgo requirements set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). (Choi, 12/12)
Los Angeles Times:
Long Waits After California Prenatal Testing Program Changed
On Nov. 1, Kate Manriquez, whose first child is due in May, did what many women do a couple months into their pregnancies: She gave a blood sample at her doctor’s office for a genetic test meant to help detect birth defects. More than a month later, 26-year-old Manriquez is still anxiously awaiting her results from California’s state-run prenatal screening program. (Petersen, 12/12)
The Kansas City Star:
Missouri Health Department Launches New Dashboard To Track Maternal Deaths Statewide
On average, 61 women die each year from pregnancy or within a year of pregnancy in Missouri, according to the state’s health department. Now, a statewide, interactive dashboard will help make maternal mortality data more accessible to the public, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which said the dashboard is the first of its kind. (Spoerre, 12/12)
Billings Gazette:
Neurodiversity Services On The Rise Across Southern Montana
Public understanding of neurodiversity has seen immense growth in recent decades and Montanans are taking the steps to continue that growth. A new institute at Montana State University Billings and newly certified autism centers are making sure more resources are available to neurodiverse kids and adults. (Young, 12/12)