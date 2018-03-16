Supreme Court To Hear Free Speech Case Involving Abortion-Information Rules For Pregnancy Centers

The case revolves around a California state law that requires pregnancy centers to let their clients know that abortions and other medical services are available elsewhere, for little or no cost.

The Associated Press: Abortion, Free Speech Collide In Supreme Court Dispute

Informed Choices is what its president describes as a "life-affirming" pregnancy center on the edge of downtown Gilroy in northern California. Even as it advertises "free pregnancy services" and promises in signs on its door and inside to discuss all options with pregnant women, Informed Choices exists to steer women away from abortion. The state of California, prompted by abortion rights groups, worried that vulnerable, uninsured women were going to Informed Choices and other anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers expecting they would get comprehensive care. (Sherman, 3/16)

The Associated Press: 2 Women Offer Differing Views Of Crisis Pregnancy Centers

Accounts from two women who visited crisis pregnancy centers, with differing views of the experience. (3/16)

In other abortion-related news —

The Hill: Trump's Health Chief Backs HHS Official At Center Of Abortion Suit

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar indicated Thursday he would not fire Scott Lloyd, the HHS official who has tried to block unaccompanied immigrant minors in U.S. custody from getting abortions. Asked by Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) when Azar would fire Lloyd, Azar replied: “This is simply not an issue of Mr. Lloyd. This is the statutory obligation of the director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) to coordinate and improve the care of placement of these minors, including providing for serious medical services to them.” (Hellmann, 3/15)

Iowa Public Radio: House Republicans Advance 'Fetal Heartbeat' Legislation

An Iowa House committee Thursday advanced what could become the strictest abortion law in the nation ahead of a legislative deadline. It would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That provision is attached to a bill that puts limits on the donation and use of fetal tissue. Democratic lawmakers accused Republicans of being willing to risk women’s lives to make an ideological point. (Sostaric, 3/16)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohio Attorney General Will Appeal Ruling In Down Syndrome Abortion Ban

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said Thursday his office will appeal a federal judge's order blocking the state's Down syndrome abortion ban from taking effect. On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black issued a preliminary injunction putting House Bill 214 on hold while abortion providers challenged the law's constitutionality. The law bans abortions after a prenatal test shows the fetus has or is likely to have Down syndrome. (Borchardt, 3/15)

