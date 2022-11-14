Surge Of Children In ERs With Suicidal Thoughts: Study
A new study finds the uptick in emergency room visits driven by children with suicidal thoughts began even before the pandemic. Bangor Daily News reports on higher risk of poor mental health in two Maine counties. Other news covers Alaskan soldiers, Texas veterans, and more.
CNN:
Study Finds 'Huge' Increase In Children Going To The Emergency Room With Suicidal Thoughts
There has been a steady increase in the number of children who are seen in emergency rooms for suicidal thoughts, according to a new study – and the increase started even before the Covid-19 pandemic, which brought record high demand for psychological services for children. (Christensen, 11/14)
Bangor Daily News:
Young Kids In These 2 Maine Counties Are At Greater Risk For Poor Mental Health
Complex emotions among middle-schoolers are nothing new, but the sadness and hopelessness of students in two of Maine’s poorest counties prior to the COVID-19 pandemic have health officials and youth advocates concerned. (Royzman, 11/14)
In military news —
USA Today:
Suicide Took Lives Of Four Alaska Soldiers One Month, Reversing Trend
Four soldiers in Alaska died by suicide in the last month, an alarming spike that came despite a surge in mental health resources to the Army posts there. In May, the Army sent more than 40 counselors and chaplains to Alaska after USA TODAY reported a month earlier that soldiers with suicidal issues had waited weeks for appointments with mental health providers. In 2021, 17 soldiers died by suicide, including eight over four months late in the year as winter descended on the state, daylight shortened and despair deepened. (Vanden Brook, 11/14)
Houston Chronicle:
Texas Has A High Veteran Suicide Rate. What's Being Done To Help?
In 2020, the suicide rate for Texas veterans was higher than the national veteran suicide rate – Texas had a rate of 36.6 suicides per 100,000 veterans, while the national rate was 34.4, according to data from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. Meanwhile, the suicide rate for the general Texas population remained much lower at 13.3 per 100,000 people. (Goodwin, 11/11)
In other mental health news —
Vice News:
How This Seemingly Brutal Instagram Account Is Promoting Mental Health
Like its name suggests, @disappointingaffirmations, which already has over 180,000 followers despite being just four months old, posts statements that are not like other affirmations. Instead of overtly positive, rainbows-and-butterflies, everything-is-going-to-be-ok mantras, the account posts seemingly brutal, slightly defeated, and even jarring dejections. But don’t get it twisted—the account isn’t trying to bring you down. On the contrary, it’s trying to depict struggles with mental health in a raw, real, and refreshing way. (Santos, 11/13)
The Washington Post:
A Mental Health Break From College Can Be Helpful. Here Are Expert Tips
Some 40 percent of college students in the United States struggle with anxiety, 45 percent with depression and 16 percent with suicidal thoughts. These numbers, from a survey conducted last year by the Healthy Minds Network, have more than doubled in the past decade. Many students are considering taking time away from school to tend to their mental health — and it is something that should be encouraged, experts say. (Bever, 11/11)
If you are in need of help —
Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.