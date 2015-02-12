Survey: More Calif. Low-Income Patients Give Their Health Care High Marks

Fifty-three percent of Medi-Cal and other low-income patients rated their care as excellent or very good -- a finding, according to a report by the Blue Shield of California Association, that reflects system changes since the health law took effect.

California Healthline: Patient Satisfaction Among Low-Income Patients On The Rise, Survey Says

Kaiser Health News: Low-Income Californians More Satisfied With Their Health Care, Report Finds

Low-income Californians are increasingly satisfied with the health care they receive, underscoring the impact of changes made by clinics and providers since the Affordable Care Act went into effect, according to a report released Wednesday. More than half of low-income patients – 53 percent — rated their quality of care as excellent or very good in 2014, up five percentage points from 2011, according to the survey by the Blue Shield of California Foundation. That means that about 400,000 patients were happier with their care, the report said. (Gorman, 2/11)

