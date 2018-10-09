Susan Collins Incorrectly Argues That Planned Parenthood Opposed Three Pro-Choice Justices Just Because Nominated By Republican

Planned Parenthood’s political arm only began scoring Supreme Court nominees in 2005, so Justices David Souter, Sandra Day O’Connor and Anthony Kennedy pre-date that shift. Moreover, Planned Parenthood even praised O'Connor's nomination. The office of Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) acknowledged the error she made when defending her vote for Brett Kavanaugh.

The Washington Post Fact Checker: Susan Collins’s Wrong Claim On Planned Parenthood And Supreme Court Justices

Collins is a prominent Republican supporter of abortion rights. In defending her vote to confirm Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, she argued that she believed he would not vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that made abortion legal across the United States. After CNN’s Dana Bash noted that Planned Parenthood had once given her an award but that its political arm denounced her siding with “those who disbelieve, disrespect and even mock survivors,” Collins became upset. (Kessler, 10/9)

Meanwhile, an ad campaign focusing on the Supreme Court's threat to overturning the health law has launched against Collins —

The Hill: New Ads Target Collins For Supporting Kavanaugh

A pro-ObamaCare group is targeting Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) in new TV and digital ads for voting to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The ad imitates a breaking news alert, with a narrator saying that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn ObamaCare and its protections for people with pre-existing conditions. (Hellmann, 10/8)

