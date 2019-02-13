‘Suspicious’ Fire At Missouri Planned Parenthood Clinic Being Investigated By FBI As Possible Hate Crime

The FBI said surveillance video shows a person wearing dark clothing entering the Planned Parenthood-Columbia Health Center about 4:05 a.m. Sunday. When that person later walked out of the clinic, smoke could be seen coming from the building, according to the agency.

The Hill: FBI Investigating Fire At Planned Parenthood Clinic As Possible Hate Crime

The FBI announced Tuesday that it is investigating a small fire at a Missouri Planned Parenthood clinic as a possible hate crime. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, according to the AP. The agency said a person in dark clothing was seen on surveillance video entering the clinic and walking out shortly after. Smoke was coming from the building as the person left, according to the FBI. (Anapol, 2/12)

The Associated Press: FBI: Planned Parenthood Clinic Fire Is Possible Hate Crime

Federal civil rights crimes investigated by the FBI include violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which makes it a crime to intentionally damage or destroy the property of a facility because it provides reproductive health services. Planned Parenthood president and CEO Dr. Brandon Hill said in a statement Tuesday that the clinic will remain closed for the rest of the week. The staff hopes to reopen next week and is working with patients to reschedule appointments, he said. (2/12)

