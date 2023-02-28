Sweetener Erythritol May Increase Risk Of Heart Attack And Stroke: Study
The findings come from a preliminary study and health experts offered varying opinions to Stat News about how consumers should react to the potential risk. Some said people at heart attack risk should avoid the sugar substitute outright, while others worry about the dangers of other sugar-heavy products.
Stat:
One Type Of Artificial Sweetener May Increase Heart Attack Risk, Preliminary Study Says
The sweetener erythritol, which is becoming increasingly popular in snack bars and low-sugar ice cream substitutes, may increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes, according to a paper published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine. (Herper, 2/27)
USA Today:
Sugar Substitute Erythritol, Common In Keto Foods, May Increase Your Risk For Stroke
A sweetener found in nature and often added to diet products, particularly for the ketogenic diet, may actually contribute to clogged arteries and strokes, a new study suggests. People with the highest level of the sugar substitute erythritol in their blood were shown to have twice the risk for stroke, blood clot or death compared with those with the lowest level. (Weintraub, 2/27)
In other news about nutrition —
CBS News:
Big Food Companies Slam Government Proposal For Regulating "Healthy" Food Labeling
Some of the biggest makers of cereals, frozen and packaged food have submitted dozens of claims to the Food and Drug Administration objecting to new rules that would exclude food with high amounts of added sugar and salt from being labeled as "healthy" on packaging. Some manufacturers have even called the regulations unconstitutional, saying they violate companies' First Amendment rights. (Ivanova, 2/27)