Swift Legal Action Follows In Wake Of Miss. Governor Signing 15-Week Abortion Ban

“We are saving more of the unborn than any state in America, and what better thing we could do,” Gov. Phil Bryant (R-Miss.) said. But some lawyers argue the law violates longstanding Supreme Court precedent that states may not ban abortions before they are deemed viable outside the womb, which is generally at about 24 to 26 weeks.

The New York Times: Mississippi Bans Abortions After 15 Weeks; Opponents Swiftly Sue

Saying that he was “saving the unborn,” Gov. Phil Bryant of Mississippi signed into law on Monday a measure that would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion rights supporters called it the earliest abortion ban in the country, and said it was an unconstitutional restriction that defied years of federal court precedent over the limits states may impose on abortion providers. The only abortion clinic in the state quickly filed a complaint in federal court to block the law. (Fausset, 3/19)

The Associated Press: Quick Court Fight As Mississippi Sets 15-Week Abortion Ban

Within six hours, the governor signed a bill banning most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, the state’s lone abortion clinic sued, and a federal judge set a Tuesday morning hearing to consider blocking the restrictions. Abortion opponents sought the confrontation, hoping federal courts will ultimately prohibit abortions before a fetus is viable. Current federal law blocks such restrictions by states. (Amy and Mearhoff, 3/19)

Reuters: Mississippi Governor Signs Bill Banning Abortions After 15 Weeks

Republican Governor Phil Bryant said he was proud to sign the bill banning abortion after 15 weeks of gestation with some exceptions, according to a statement from spokesman Knox Graham. "I am committed to making Mississippi the safest place in America for an unborn child, and this bill will help us achieve that goal,” Bryant said. (Simpson, 3/19)

PBS NewsHour: Mississippi Governor Signs Ban On Abortions After 15 Weeks

The Senate and House both passed HB 1510, also known as the Gestation Age Act, earlier this month. An earlier version of the bill said physicians found guilty of administering the procedure could face a felony conviction and up to 10 years of jail time. The latest version Bryant signed into law do not mention those consequences, instead saying physicians’ medical licenses could be suspended or revoked. (Santhanam, 3/19)

In other abortion related news —

The Hill: Anti-Abortion Dem’s Political Career On The Line In Illinois

Progressive Democrats will try to topple anti-abortion rights Rep. Daniel Lipinski (D-Ill.) in a primary Tuesday that has highlighted divisions within the party. First-time candidate Marie Newman has landed support from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and other progressives looking to move the party leftward and end Lipinski’s career. (Hagen, 3/20)

