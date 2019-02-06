Tackling Wealth Inequality A Common Thread Running Beneath 2020 Democratic Hopefuls’ Messaging

From hefty tax credits to savings accounts for every infant, the Democrats are going beyond what previous candidates have promised when attempting to tackle wealth inequality in the country. Critics argue that any kind of cash-assistance in addition to the current safety-net programs that exist would discourage people from finding jobs. Meanwhile, "Medicare for All" has become a highly politicized term, but what does it really mean?

The Wall Street Journal: Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Amplify Income Inequality Message

Several prominent Democrats are pressing for redistributing wealth to low-income families in a bid to make income inequality a defining term of the 2020 presidential elections. Democrats often seek to raise taxes on the wealthy or increase spending on programs that touch low-income households, such as education, health care or housing. The latest effort is more far-reaching and aims to move supplemental cash directly into the hands of low-income Americans. (Hackman, 2/6)

CNBC: Medicare For All Could Take Center Stage In 2020. What That Means

Americans say they want better health care. How that will happen is still up in the air. Enter Medicare for All, a term that increasingly is being used by health-care advocates, politicians and aspiring presidential candidates. The concept is the latest iteration of a complex discussion about medicine that goes back decades. The current goal: To come up with something better than the Affordable Care Act when it comes to giving more individuals access to care and reducing what they pay, while putting fewer burdens on medical industry. (Konish, 2/5)

