Tactic Of Using New Patents To Extend A Monopoly On A Drug Is Widespread, Study Finds

Stat: Keeping The Register Ringing: Many Old Drugs Have Plenty Of New Patents

To most people, “evergreen” refers to a tree that manages to keep its leaves no matter what. But the term has another, highly contentious meaning when discussing prescription drugs — the use of additional patents to extend the monopoly on a medicine and keep cash registers ringing. Drug makers have long argued their patent modifications reflect substantive enhancements, but the practice has prompted complaints that companies often make minor changes in order to thwart generic competition. And a new study shows the approach may be more pervasive than thought — at least 74 percent of medicines associated with new patents were already on the market. (Silverman, 11/8)

FiercePharma: With Only 2 Warnings In 2017, Pharma's Ad Police Hits Historic Low

As the end of the year nears, the pharma industry can usually look back at FDA enforcement letters for insight into the agency's thinking and guidance on marketing communications. But this year, there’s not much to review. The Office of Prescription Drug Promotion (OPDP) has issued only two letters so far in 2017. Last year at this same time, OPDP had issued five letters, with six more to come in December for a total of 11 warnings or untitled letters to drugmakers. (Bulik, 11/14)

Modern Healthcare: Growth In Healthcare Prices Slows To Near-Historic Low

Healthcare prices rose just 1.1% year-over-year through September, representing the lowest price growth rate in roughly two years, according to a new report from Altarum. That growth rate was just slightly higher than the all-time low growth rate of 0.9% in December 2015. The figure has fluctuated between 1.2% and 2.3% over the past year. The small increase in healthcare prices was likely due in large part to a decline in prescription drug prices, according to the report. Price growth for prescription drugs dropped to 1.4% in September from 2.7% in August. (Castellucci, 11/9)

Stat: The FTC Takes The Long View In Effort To Foster Prescription Drug Competition

With a slew of congressional hearings that have proved to be more about posturing than policy, presidential pronouncements about murderous drug companies, and rumors of executive orders that never materialize, it’s easy to grow disillusioned by the debate over drug prices in Washington. But as the Federal Trade Commission prepares to host federal officials and other experts to discuss the issue Wednesday, there’s an unusual degree of excitement about the possibility that the agency — which can function as part law office, part think tank — could effect meaningful change to rein in prices. (Swetlitz, 11/7)

FiercePharma: With New Digital Abilify, Big Brother Isn't Watching—But Your Mother Could Be

A new digital version of Abilify is the first-ever pill to notify patients that they've swallowed it. It may be the first in a wave of dose-tracking drugs that could appeal to patients who forget to take their pills and to payers looking to get their money's worth out of their members' prescriptions. The pill and its digital companions, now FDA-approved as Abilify MyCite, aren't likely to make a big difference to Otsuka's Abilify sales—certainly not immediately, given its plans for a limited initial launch. The atypical antipsychotic drug is already available as a cheap generic, and doctors are already using an injectable, long-lasting version—Abilify Maintena—to manage patients who have problems sticking to a daily pill regimen. Payers may be wary of the costs. (Staton, 11/14)

Healthline: What Would Happen If Medicare Started Negotiating Drug Prices?

Officials in the Medicaid program do it. The people at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs do it as well. So why don’t the folks overseeing the Medicare program negotiate with pharmaceutical companies over the price of prescription drugs? (Mills, 11/13)

Reuters: Allergan To Sell A Quarter Of Its Teva Stake In First Quarter 2018

Allergan Plc said on Monday it will sell just under a quarter of its roughly 10 percent stake in Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter of 2018, as it starts to unwind its position in the struggling generic drugmaker. Botox maker Allergan said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will sell 25 million shares to a JP Morgan Chase and Co unit - acting as a dealer for the shares - sometime next quarter. The JP Morgan unit will pay a price based on the average trading price over a yet-to-be determined period before the sale. (Erman, 11/13)

The Wall Street Journal: Pfizer Sets Up Succession Plan With Creation Of Operating Chief Role

Pfizer Inc. named executive Albert Bourla to a newly created position of chief operating officer, putting him first in line to succeed Chief Executive Ian Read at the helm of one of the world’s largest drug companies. In the new role, which takes effect Jan. 1, Dr. Bourla will oversee all sales, strategy, manufacturing and later-stage drug development at Pfizer. Drug research, financials, compliance and human resources will keep reporting to Mr. Read. (Rockoff, 11/13)

Reuters: AstraZeneca Rides China Wave As Rival GlaxoSmithKline Struggles

AstraZeneca is enjoying booming drug sales in China, helped by reforms to the country's regulatory system and an increased sales force, in sharp contrast to its British rival GlaxoSmithKline. China revenue in the third quarter increased by 12 percent at AstraZeneca and the country now accounts for 15 percent of its global product sales - a far higher proportion than at other big pharma companies. (Hirschler, 11/9)

Stat: Sarepta Gets A Belated, But Helpful, Boost From Anthem For Its Pricey Drug

In a boost for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), the last remaining large health insurer has agreed to cover its pricey treatment for a rare form of muscular dystrophy. In a policy bulletin issued on Thursday, Anthem (ANTM) declared Exondys 51 to be “medically necessary,” reversing a decision made a year ago not to reimburse the drug, which had just been approved to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy amid controversy about underlying clinical data. (Silverman, 11/10)

The Wall Street Journal: Cardinal Health Pulls Back From China

Cardinal Health Inc. has agreed to sell its Chinese pharmaceutical and medical-products distribution business to a local rival, in the latest pullback by a U.S. company in the world’s second-largest economy. In a statement, Hong Kong-listed Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. said Wednesday it would acquire Cardinal Health China for $557 million after the exclusion of debt and other accounting adjustments. It put the “base payment” figure at $1.2 billion, the same price tag Cardinal Health attached to the deal in a separate release. (Chiu, 11/15)

