Takes Effect Today: Patients Entitled To Entire Health Record In Digital Format
The new federal rules throw open the floodgates to information that includes medical images, doctors’ notes, genetic data, and other details normally kept under lock and key, Stat reported.
Stat:
Under New Rules, Patients Can Now Access All Their Health Records Digitally
The American Revolution had July 4. The allies had D-Day. And now U.S. patients, held down for decades by information hoarders, can rally around a new turning point, October 6, 2022 — the day they got their health data back. (Ross, 10/6)
In other health care industry news —
Becker's Hospital Review:
10 Hospitals, Health Systems Laying Off Workers
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges. (Ellison, 10/5)
AP:
Nursing Schools Form Coalition To Attract Students In MN
Nursing schools in Minnesota are joining forces to recruit more students in order to address a staffing shortage in hospitals and clinics that is only predicted to get worse. The University of Minnesota and Minnesota State have formed the Coalition for Nursing Excellence and Equity with a goal of making nursing education attractive to more students without increasing costs. (10/5)
Stat:
The Government Wants To Make A Single National Directory Of Doctors
The federal government wants to create a national directory that houses accurate, up-to-date information for all doctors and providers across the country — an ambitious attempt to rectify the plethora of error-riddled directories that are maintained by health insurance companies. (Herman, 10/5)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Patients More Likely To Drop 'Dr.' When Messaging Female Physicians, Study Finds
Patients are more likely to refer to female physicians by their first name in electronic messaging compared to male physicians, a study published Oct. 5 in JAMA Network Open found. (Bean, 10/5)
In global news about health workers —
CIDRAP:
Ebola Kills Another Health Worker In Uganda Outbreak
Cases and deaths in Uganda's Ebola Sudan outbreak continue to rise, as the country's health minister reported a fourth death in a healthcare worker. On Twitter, Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero, MBChB, MPH, said the health worker is a 58-year old woman who worked as an anesthetic officer. She died at Fort Portal Hospital after a 17-day battle with the disease. (Schnirring, 10/5)