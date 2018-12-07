Talking More To Patients, Families Leads To Fewer Medical Errors, Study Finds

A group of Boston researchers found this relatively simple idea - improving and streamlining communications in hospitals - went a long way to reducing dangerous errors.

Boston Globe: Involving Families And Patients In Hospital ‘Rounds’ Can Curb Medical Errors, Boston Researchers Find

Patient “rounds’’ — the crucial daily meetings when doctors and other caregivers determine treatment — often occur in hospital hallways and remote conference rooms. But a study led by Boston researchers concluded that it’s far safer to do rounds right at the bedside, with the full involvement of patients and families. (Kowalczyk, 12/7)

Stat: A New Way To Cut Medical Errors: Talk More To Patients And Families

A new study suggests a simple idea could go a long way toward curbing dangerous medical errors: looping in patients and families about what’s happening with their care. It’s the latest evidence on the benefits of a long-running program to improve and streamline communications in hospitals. Called I-PASS, it was born at Boston Children’s Hospital and has since spread to dozens of hospitals around the country. (Thielking, 12/6)

