Tamiflu Being Released From National Stockpile To Help Combat Flu Surge

The Biden administration will provide stockpiled antiviral medication to states and territories that request additional supplies as flu cases ravage most of the nation. Other medical shortages also make today's news.

CNN: Biden Administration Offers To Release Tamiflu From Strategic National Stockpile

With an early and severe flu season straining resources, the Biden administration says it will release the prescription antiviral Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile to states and territories that request it. The US Department of Health and Human services said Wednesday this should help ease access to the medication – one of several types of medicines patients have sometimes struggled to find amid a surge of respiratory viruses, including flu, RSV, Covid-19 and others. (Goodman, 12/21)

AP: As Flu Rages, US Releases Medicine From National Stockpile

The administration is not releasing how many doses will be made available. Antiviral medications were released from the stockpile more than a decade ago during the H1N1, also known as swine flu, pandemic. Last week, the federal agency also announced it would allow states to dip into statewide stockpiles for Tamiflu, making millions of treatment courses available. Tamiflu can be prescribed to treat flu in people over the age of 2 weeks old. (Seitz, 12/22)

McKnights Long-Term Care News: U.S. Releases Tamiflu Doses From National Stockpile As Demand Surges

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published a health advisory with interim guidance for clinicians on prioritizing oseltamivir (generic or Tamiflu) during this period of reduced availability. When availability of oseltamivir or other antivirals is limited, antiviral treatment should be given to flu patients at the highest risk of severe disease, such as older adults, and those who are hospitalized, the CDC guidance states. (Lasek, 12/22)

In related news —

Bloomberg: Paxlovid, Tamiflu Prescriptions Free At Mobile NYC Test, Treat Clinics

New Yorkers who are feeling sick can now go to one of the city’s mobile clinics to get tested for RSV, Covid-19 or the flu — and get a prescription for medicines like Tamiflu on the spot. (John Milton, 12/21)

Parents are warned not to stockpile medication —

CNBC: FDA Urges Parents Not To Stockpile Children's Flu Medications

The surge in flu cases and Covid-19 infections this month, along with elevated levels of childhood respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, infections has caused elevated demand for children’s over-the-counter cold and flu medications. The commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said his agency is working with producers to improve supply but the current demand is unprecedented. (Coombs, 12/21)

NBC News: Children’s Medication Shortages Strain Parents And Pharmacies

Hugh Chancy, the president of the National Community Pharmacists Association, which represents over 19,000 independent pharmacies, said member pharmacies are under tremendous pressure. Some, including one of his own five pharmacies in Georgia, also function as compounding facilities, where licensed pharmacists can create drugs to meet the needs of individual patients. (Samee Ali, 21/21)

Side Effects Public Media: If The Antibiotics Shortage Worsens, Children With Sickle Cell Risk Preventable Deaths

Mary Warlo has been extremely worried lately. Her baby Calieb, who is six months old, has sickle cell disease. In early December he went for a few days without liquid penicillin, a medication that he – and thousands of other children in the U.S. – rely on to prevent potentially life threatening infections. Warlo couldn’t easily find a pharmacy in Indianapolis that had the medicine in stock. She and her husband frantically drove around for hours, stopping at five different pharmacies before they were able to get their prescription filled. (Yousry, 12/21)

