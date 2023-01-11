Tamiflu Shortage Due To Inadequate Ordering; Antibiotic Use Linked To IBD

Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.

Bloomberg: US Tamiflu Shortage Blamed On Failing To Stock Up Before Flu Season

A US shortage of influenza treatment Tamiflu was caused in part by distributors failing to stock up before the flu season, according to the head of one of the largest generic manufacturers of the drug. (Swetlitz, 1/10)

CIDRAP: Antibiotics May Increase Risk Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Study Finds

An observational study conducted in Denmark suggests that frequent use of antibiotics may heighten the risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), researchers reported yesterday in the journal Gut. (Dall, 1/10)

ScienceDaily: Hydrogel Injections Treat Antibiotic-Resistant Infections After Hip, Knee Replacements

Total hip and knee replacements are challenging enough for patients. When an infection occurs in the aftermath, the results are often disastrous, requiring potent antibiotics and revisionary surgery. (American Institute of Physics, 1/10)

Bloomberg: China’s Push For Cheap Covid Drugs Rebuffed By Merck, Pfizer

Top US makers of Covid drugs appear to be pushing back on China’s efforts to get them to cut their prices, underscoring the challenges the country faces in giving its vast population easy access to antivirals. (1/10)

FiercePharma: Spectrum Labs Recalls 3 Lots Of Epinephrine Because Of Discoloration Complaints

Spectrum Laboratory Products issued a voluntary recall of three lots of bulk compound epinephrine in the wake of customer complaints of discoloration. (Keenan, 1/10)

FiercePharma: Bayer Raises Peak Sales Forecast For New Drugs; Amgen CEO Reflects On Pricing Law

After a busy first day, the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is rolling on in San Francisco. Roche, GSK, Bayer and many others are set to share their updates today. (Sagonowsky, Becker, Liu, Kansteiner and Dunleavy, 1/10)

FiercePharma: Pfizer Entering The 'Most Important' Stretch In Company History: CEO

Pfizer was among the drugmakers most elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and, going forward, the pharma giant has no plans to give up on its current momentum. (Sagonowsky, 1/10)

The Lancet: Trends In Antipsychotic Prescribing To Children And Adolescents In England: Cohort Study Using 2000–19 Primary Care Data

The prescription of antipsychotics to children and adolescents has been increasing worldwide. We described up-to-date trends in antipsychotic prescribing and identified likely indications in a contemporary English cohort. (Radojcic, PhD, et al, 1/10)

The Boston Globe: Black And Hispanic Patients With Terminal Cancer Receive Fewer Opioids For Pain, New Study Finds

In another troubling finding on persistent racial disparities in medicine, a new study from researchers at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute found that elderly Black and Hispanic patients with advanced cancer are less likely than white patients to receive opioid medications for pain relief in the last weeks of their lives. (Mohammed, 1/10)

