Task Force In Delaware Says State Should Enact Its Own Individual Mandate To Bolster Security Of Marketplace

The task force's report recommends that Delaware impose its own individual mandate, including a penalty to subsidize the state’s health law marketplace, which saw enrollment drop about 7 percent last year. State marketplace news comes out of Minnesota, as well.

The Associated Press: Health Care Task Force Recommends State Individual Mandate

A state task force headed by Democratic lawmakers is recommending that Delaware establish an individual mandate to bolster the financial stability of the state’s Affordable Care Act program. The recommendation follows the expiration earlier this month of the federal mandate that required individuals to obtain health insurance or face tax penalties. The mandate was eliminated as part of the 2017 tax reform law. According to the task force report, Delawareans paid $8 million in penalties in 2016 under the federal mandate. (Chase, 1/16)

The Star Tribune: MNsure Sign-Ups Rise Slightly, Bucking National Trend

The number of Minnesotans picking a private health plan through MNsure during the most recent open-enrollment period was up slightly over the comparable period last year — modest growth at a time when sign-ups have been down in several other states and the Trump administration has promoted alternatives to coverage under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA). During the open-enrollment period that started in November and ended Sunday night, 123,731 people used Minnesota’s health insurance exchange to select a health plan for individuals and families. That was an increase of nearly 400 people, or less than 1 percent, compared with the open-enrollment tally from a year ago. (Snowbeck, 1/16)

Pioneer Press: Here’s What Minnesota Democrats And Republicans Propose To Cut Health Care Costs

Health care was a top issue during the 2018 campaign and Minnesota lawmakers have wasted no time detailing their ideas for improving the system by making it more affordable and accessible. The challenge is Republicans and Democrats have vastly different ideas on the best ways to accomplish those goals. Members of the Republican-led Senate on Wednesday pitched the idea that patients with better relationships with their doctors and a clearer understanding of the price of procedures and drugs would lower overall health care costs. (Magan, 1/16)

