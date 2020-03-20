Tech Tools Play Role In Keeping People Connected To Doctors, Health Officials And Co-Workers

Smartphones and watches, telehealth and video conferences are already playing a role in reconfigured world where people are staying physically away from each other.

The Washington Post: Privacy Concerns Slow U.S. Use Of Phone Location Data To Track Coronavirus Spread

The world’s 3 billion-plus smartphones emit the kind of data that health authorities covet during outbreaks. They show where individuals are, where they’ve been and who they might have talked to or even touched — potentially offering maps to find infected people and clues to stopping new ones. But gaining access to this data, even amid a global pandemic, is made complex by the legal and ethical issues surrounding government access to information that can reveal intimate details about citizens’ lives. (Timberg and Harwell, 3/19)

Stat: During Coronavirus, Virtual Apple Watch Study Could Be Positioned To Thrive

A highly anticipated heart study of the Apple Watch is facing disruptions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with enrollment slowing down and both retail store restrictions and social distancing measures interfering with a novel plan for seniors to obtain the devices. But, as the pandemic stretches on, the study could also become a test case for the opportunities of clinical research conducted remotely — both during the crisis and after it has passed. (Robbins, 3/20)

Modern Healthcare: Senate GOP Wants To Suspend Medicare Sequester, Expand Telehealth

Senate Republicans' COVID-19 economic stimulus bill would suspend the Medicare sequester until the end of 2020, increase inpatient hospital add-on payments for treating COVID-19 patients, reduce restrictions on telehealth and boost funding to community health centers. Negotiations on the legislation are ongoing, and Republicans need Democratic support to pass the legislation. (Cohrs and Cohen, 3/19)

The Wall Street Journal: Remote-Care Companies Scale Up To Combat Coronavirus Threat

Soaring demand for telehealth and remote-care tools is prompting digital-health startups to ramp up quickly and could propel wider use of their technologies well after the new coronavirus is contained. Financial and other constraints previously limited use of tools enabling doctors to treat and monitor patients remotely. But the new coronavirus is spurring many of them to seek out remote-care and monitoring systems that could help them reduce crowding, protect staff and decide which patients need to be hospitalized. (Gormley, 3/20)

Reuters: Exclusive: Trump Cancels G7 At Camp David Over Coronavirus, To Hold Video-Conference Instead

President Donald Trump will cancel an in-person meeting of G7 leaders at Camp David in June because of the coronavirus and will hold a video-conference instead, the White House said on Thursday. The decision comes as nations around the world seal their borders and ban travel to stop the virus’ spread. (Mason, 3/19)

