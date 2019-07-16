‘Technological Feat’ Of Research On Old Tissue Serves Up Evidence HIV Started Infecting Humans In Early 1900s

Scientists at the University of Arizona examined a tissue sample that dates back to the 1960s, the oldest sample of HIV to date, and concluded the virus jumped from primates earlier than expected. The researchers tested 1,652 pathology samples and found the HIV sequence in one. Public health news also looks at: CRISPR baby editing guidelines, gun violence, paramedics' mental health, shootings in health care clinics, diagnostic errors, global immunizations gaps, benefits of cutting calories, and heat-related illnesses.

Stat: HIV’s Genetic Code, Hidden In Old Tissue, Adds To Signs Of Virus’ Emergence

For more than 50 years, the DNA remained hidden in a lymph node that had been snipped out of a 38-year-old man in what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo. That nub of tissue, the size of a nail on a pinky finger, had been sealed up in a protective block of paraffin. Once freed from its wax casing, scientists at the University of Arizona were able to extract from the tissue a nearly complete genetic sequence of an HIV virus — the oldest nearly full-length genetic code for an HIV-1 virus recovered thus far, and one that supports the theory that the virus that causes AIDS began to transmit among people within the first decade or two of the 20th century. (Branswell, 7/16)

Stat: After ‘CRISPR Babies’ Scandal, Senators Call For Gene Editing Guidelines

A bipartisan trio of senators on Monday introduced a resolution underscoring their opposition to the experiments last year in China that led to the birth of the world’s first genome-edited babies. The resolution from Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Jack Reed (D-R.I.) also reiterated support for international groups working to produce guidelines for the clinical use of germline editing — meaning changes to the DNA in sperm, eggs, or early embryos that would be passed down to future generations. (Joseph, 7/15)

KCUR: Kids Are More Likely To Be Killed By Guns In States With Lax Gun Laws, Research Shows

Children are more likely to die of firearm-related injuries in states with looser gun laws, according to a study published by The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday. Firearm injuries are one of the leading causes of death among children in the United States. More than 21,200 children died of firearm-related injuries between 2011-2015. They died at a higher rate in states with lax gun laws, the study found. (Wise, 7/15)

St. Louis Public Radio: Treating Local Violence As A Public Health Crisis

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jim Kirchherr of the Nine Network discussed ongoing violence in the region, as well as solutions which aim to address it as a public health issue. Poli Rijos of Washington University’s Gun Violence Initiative and Jessica Meyers of the St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission joined the conversation. (Moore, 7/15)

St. Louis Public Radio: Exposure To Violent Crime And Its Long-Term Impact On First Responders

[Garon] Mosby spoke with guest host Jim Kirchherr of the Nine Network, alongside Helen Sandkuhl of SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, who has been working in emergency medicine for more than 45 years. They talked about the impact of violence in the area and the toll it takes on the morale and the mental health of those providing emergency care. (Woodburyn, 7/15)

The Baltimore Sun: Shootings Like The One Monday In Baltimore Remain Rare In Health Care Settings, Though Assaults Are Not Uncommon

Health care workers face a host of injury threats, from needle sticks and disease exposure to assault. But shootings like the one Monday in a Baltimore drug treatment center remain uncommon, research suggests. The shooting, however, might draw attention to such clinics and others offering urgent care, surgery and other outpatient services that are expanding outside large hospital settings that tend to have more security. (Cohn and Mirabella, 7/16)

Modern Healthcare: Diagnosis Errors Account For One-Third Of Severe Harm Malpractice Claims

About 34% of medical malpractice claims over a 10-year period that resulted in permanent injury or death to a patient were caused by diagnostic errors, according to a new study. The findings, published Thursday and conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, highlight the serious injuries that may result from diagnostic errors, among of the most common mistakes in medicine. (Castellucci, 7/11)

Reuters: 20 Million Children Worldwide Miss Out On Lifesaving Vaccines, U.N. Warns

More than one in 10 children - or 20 million worldwide - missed out last year on vaccines against life-threatening diseases such as measles, diphtheria and tetanus, the World Health Organization and the UNICEF children's fund said on Monday. In a report on global immunization coverage, the U.N. agencies found that vaccination levels are stagnating, notably in poor countries or areas of conflict. (7/15)

The New York Times: Cutting 300 Calories A Day Shows Health Benefits

Scientists have long known a fairly reliable way to extend life span in rodents and other lab animals: Reduce the amount of calories they eat by 10 percent to 40 percent. This strategy, known as caloric restriction, has been shown to increase the life span of various organisms and reduce their rate of cancer and other age-related ailments. Whether it can do the same in people has been an open question. But an intriguing new study suggests that in young and middle-aged adults, chronically restricting calorie intake can have an impact on their health. (O'Connor, 7/16)

Kaiser Health News: As Temperatures Climb, A New Push To Keep Workers Safe

Last month, on a day that was sweltering even by Phoenix standards, Filiberto Lares knew he wasn’t well. An airline caterer, he said he had spent hours moving between the scalding tarmac and a truck with no air conditioning. Lares, 51, was dehydrated and fell ill with a fever that would keep him out of work for four unpaid days. It wasn’t the first time this had happened. “Honestly, I never imagined I would live a situation like this in the United States, especially not in an industry as valued as the airlines,” he said in Spanish. (Barry-Jester, 7/16)

