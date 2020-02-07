Teenagers Have Already Found A Way Around FDA’s E-Cigarette Flavor Ban

Because the FDA's crackdown narrowly targets reusable vaping devices like Juul, teenagers are seeking out disposable pods instead, which are widely available at convenience stores and gas stations.

The Associated Press: FDA Crackdown On Vaping Flavors Has Blind Spot: Disposables

The U.S. government on Thursday began enforcing restrictions on flavored electronic cigarettes aimed at curbing underage vaping. But some teenagers may be one step ahead of the rules. Parents, researchers and students warn that some young people have already moved on to a newer kind of vape that isn't covered by the flavor ban. (Perrone, 2/6)

The Wall Street Journal: Juul Raises $700 Million From Investors

Juul Labs Inc. has raised more than $700 million in convertible debt to fund its operations, according to people familiar with the matter, as the e-cigarette maker confronts increasing financial and regulatory pressures. The fundraising round comes after several investors have slashed their valuation of the San Francisco company. Altria Group Inc. last week took a second big charge on its investment and now holds it at a price that values Juul at $12 billion, down from $38 billion in late 2018. (Maloney, 2/6)

