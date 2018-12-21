Teens In Immigration Centers Are Coming Forward To Report Sexual Assault, But Their Cases Aren’t Being Investigated

ProPublica has gathered hundreds of police reports detailing allegations of sexual assaults in immigrant children’s shelters, but those reports show that police were quickly — and with little investigation — closing the cases, often within days, or even hours. In other news, the Justice Department is trying to determine if a nonprofit that runs shelters for migrant children misappropriated government money, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was questioned about the death of a 7-year-old girl in U.S. custody, and the U.S. is considering scrapping certain guidelines about restraining pregnant women.

ProPublica: In Immigrant Children’s Shelters, Sexual Assault Cases Are Open And Shut

Over the past six months, ProPublica has gathered hundreds of police reports detailing allegations of sexual assaults in immigrant children’s shelters, which have received $4.5 billion for housing and other services since the surge of unaccompanied minors from Central America in 2014. The reports, obtained through public records requests, revealed a largely hidden side of the shelters — one in which both staff and other residents sometimes acted as predators. (Grabell, Sanders and Pensel, 12/21)

The New York Times: Justice Department Investigating Migrant Shelter Provider

The Justice Department is investigating possible misuse of federal money by Southwest Key Programs, the nation’s largest operator of shelters for migrant children, according to two people familiar with the matter. The inquiry could upend shelter care for thousands of children, escalating government scrutiny of the nonprofit even as it remains central to the Trump administration’s immigration agenda. The charity operates 24 shelters to house children who were separated from their parents at the border or arrived on their own. (Ruiz, Kulish and Barker, 12/20)

The Wall Street Journal: Democrats Question Homeland Chief Nielsen Over Girl’s Death At Border

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday offered a glimpse of the strict oversight to come from Democrats still fuming over the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy along the Southern border. Ahead of the hearing, Ms. Nielsen said the U.S. plans to start returning migrants who enter the country illegally to Mexico until their immigration proceedings are complete. (Jamerson, 12/20)

The Wall Street Journal: ICE Drafts Guidelines With Fewer Restrictions On Restraining Pregnant Women

The U.S. is weighing looser standards for some immigration detention centers, including scrapping certain guidelines governing the restraint of pregnant women and ensuring children can visit detained parents. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has drafted new standards that don’t include a host of current requirements, according to people who have read them. ICE told Congress last year that it planned to issue new standards for scores of detention facilities, such as county jails, that hold both immigrants awaiting deportation and criminal prisoners for more than a week. (Vogt, 12/20)

