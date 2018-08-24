Teens See Benzos As Safer Than Opioids, But The Anti-Anxiety Meds Can Be Just As Deadly And Harder To Kick

Addiction specialists say that they're seeing a sharp upswing in teens abusing benzodiazepines, which can cause seizures during withdrawal. "We see things first. So, I’m not surprised that the spike in Xanax use isn’t reflected in national data yet," said Sharon Levy, director of adolescent addiction treatment at Boston Children’s Hospital. “When I ask them if they’re using opioids, they say, ‘No. I wouldn’t touch the stuff.’” News on addiction and the opioid crisis also comes out of Louisiana, Wisconsin and Arizona -- and was a topic of discussion on this week's "What The Health" podcast.

Stateline: Teen Xanax Abuse Is Surging

This school year, addiction specialists say they’re expecting an onslaught of teens addicted to Xanax and other sedatives in a class of anti-anxiety drugs known as benzodiazepines, or “benzos.” Many teens view Xanax as a safer and more plentiful alternative to prescription opioids and heroin — with similar euphoric effects. But addiction experts warn that the pills kids are taking, often found in their parents’ or grandparents’ medicine cabinets, can be just as deadly as opioids, especially when taken in combination with other drugs or alcohol. And it’s much harder to kick the habit. (Vestal, 8/24)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: How Do You Recognize An Opioid Overdose? City Offers Free Training Starting Thursday

The New Orleans Heath Department is hosting a series of opioid overdose prevention trainings for the community starting Thursday evening (Aug. 23). The first training session will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd. The event will cover facts and statistics about the opioid crisis in New Orleans as well as instruction on how to recognize an overdose, how to obtain and use naloxone, and how to find treatment options in the city. The trainings are free and open to the public. (Clark, 8/23)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Pharmacies Unclear On Narcan Laws To Reduce Opioid Overdoses

A lifesaving drug that can reverse a heroin or opioid overdose should be easily available at pharmacies across Wisconsin. But a survey of more than 450 pharmacies in the state turned up conflicting guidance from staff members when asked how to purchase naloxone, known by its brand name Narcan. (Luthern, 8/23)

Arizona Republic: Tucson Medical Center Sues Opioid Manufacturers Due To Overdose Costs

Citing the increasingly high cost of treating patients who suffer an opioid overdose, an Arizona hospital is suing more than two dozen pharmaceutical companies. Tucson Medical Center on Wednesday sued Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Cephalon Inc. and Purdue Pharma, among other manufacturers and distributors of opioids. (Innes, 8/23)

Kaiser Health News: Podcast: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’ Opioids, EpiPens And Health Funding

The Senate is still working, well into August – something it hasn’t done in years — and it’s debating the funding bill for the Department of Health and Human Services. There is a back-to-school shortage of EpiPens, needed by people with severe allergies to treat potentially life-threatening reactions, and the Food and Drug Administration is weighing in. And “reinsurance” is back in the picture. The Trump administration has granted permission for New Jersey and Maryland to create such programs aimed at helping bring down premiums in the individual insurance market by helping pay for the most expensive enrollees. (8/23)

