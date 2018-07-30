Telemedicine Could Be A Loophole For Women To Get Around States’ Abortion Restrictions If Roe V. Wade Falls

An advocate group is running trials in states to try to prove that allowing women to take the pill at home is safe — under a virtual doctor’s supervision. The group hopes the FDA could eventually loosen restrictions to allow women to take pills mailed to them after the consult. News on abortions comes out of Oregon, Louisiana and Maryland, as well.

Politico: How Technology Could Preserve Abortion Rights

Abortion rights advocates are exploring how technology might preserve or even expand women’s access to abortion if the Supreme Court scales back Roe v. Wade. A nonprofit group is testing whether it's safe to let women take abortion pills in their own homes after taking screening tests and consulting with a doctor on their phones or computers. Because the study is part of an FDA clinical trial, the group isn’t bound by current rules requiring the drugs be administered in a doctor’s office or clinic. (Ravindranath and Rayasam, 7/29)

The Hill: Oregon To Vote On Pro-Life Measure Banning State Funding For Abortions

Oregon voters will decide whether the state should continue providing funding for abortion in November's elections. The Secretary of State’s office announced Friday that an initiative proposing to amend the Oregon constitution to prohibit state spending, or the spending of local public money, on abortion had gathered enough signatures to be placed on the ballot, according to a report from Oregon Public Broadcasting. (Folley, 7/27)

The Oregonian: Abortion Initiative Narrowly Qualifies For Oregon Ballot

Supporters of Initiative Petition 1 submitted 117,799 valid signatures, state election workers determined. That's just 221 signatures above the minimum required to secure a state constitutional amendment on the November ballot. Oregon Life United relied on volunteers to gather the signatures, The Oregonian/OregonLive has reported. The proposal is expected to appear on the ballot as Measure 106. (Borrud, 7/27)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Abortion Clinic Could Open In New Orleans East: WVUE Fox 8

A new women's healthcare clinic applying for a license to perform abortions could be set to open soon in New Orleans East, according to WVUE Fox 8. The clinic, Deanz Health Care for Women at 5437 Crowder Blvd., is reportedly owned by Dr. Rashonda Dean, and has garnered the attention of the pro-life group, Louisiana Right to Life, which wrote about the proposed clinic on its website. (Brasted, 7/28)

The Baltimore Sun: Baltimore Health Officials, Lawmakers Say Abortion Politics Threatens $1.4 Million In Funding For Health Clinics

Baltimore health clinics fear a proposed federal gag rule that would prohibit money from going to centers that perform or refer patients for abortions would undercut their ability to care for the city’s most vulnerable residents. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has proposed a rule that would withhold funding from the Title X Family Planning Program. The federal agency is taking public comments on the issue, which is being criticized by local lawmakers and health officials, until Tuesday. (McDaniels, 7/30)

And in other women's health news —

The Hill: House Passes 'Menstrual Equality' Measure To Allow Tampon, Pad Purchases With Health Spending Accounts

The House on Friday passed a bill allowing women to buy menstrual hygiene products with pre-tax money from health flexible spending accounts. Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) pushed for the legislation as part of her ongoing "fight for menstrual equality." ... Meng’s provision to the Restoring Access to Medication and Modernizing Health Savings Accounts Act established health flexible spending account funds that can be used on all products related to menstruation, including tampons, pads, liners, cups, sponges and other similar products. (Gstalter, 7/28)

