Telemedicine Could Be Impacted By FCC Repeal Of Net Neutrality Rules

Patients seeking to connect with health providers from home could find it hard to get the internet service that they need, some telemedicine advocates fear. Also, the Department of Veterans Affairs has put its new contract for an electronic health record on hold.

Modern Healthcare: FCC Repeals Net Neutrality Rules, Potentially Affecting Telemedicine

The Federal Communications Commission voted 3-2 Thursday to repeal net neutrality rules, ending Obama-era regulations that prohibited internet providers from blocking or slowing web content. Whereas all internet traffic previously shared the same "lane," it can now be split among different lanes with different speeds. Those differing speeds could hurt telemedicine since it requires a "pretty robust connection," said Mei Kwong, interim executive director and policy adviser for the Center for Connected Health Policy. (Arndt, 12/14)

Politico: Shulkin: Cerner Contract Held Up By Interoperability Questions

The Department of Veterans Affairs' contract for a new electronic health record system from Kansas City-based Cerner isn't finished due to lingering questions from VA Secretary David Shulkin about whether it will provide the benefits of full interoperability, Shulkin said Tuesday at a POLITICO Outside, In event. Shulkin said it would be easy to simply replicate the Department of Defense's version of Cerner. But, he added, "I'm not convinced we can do it with the rest of the system." The Choice program allowing veterans to seek care from outside the department necessitates a system that provides interoperability between the VA and its private-sector partners. (Tahir, 12/12)

Kansas City Star: Cerner's Veterans Affairs Contract Held Up Over Interoperability

The VA turned to Cerner for a new health records system largely because it would match up with the system Cerner and other companies are building for the U.S. Defense Department. The VA even sidestepped its normal bidding process to award Cerner the contract. (Davis, 12/14)

